TigerConnect is a 2024 Best in KLAS Award Winner for Clinical Communications

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TigerConnect, healthcare’s most trusted clinical collaboration platform, today proudly announced its Clinical Collaboration Platform is a 2024 Best in KLAS winner for Clinical Communication Ambulatory/Post-Acute Care.









The Best in KLAS Award is a benchmark of excellence in the healthcare technology industry, distinguishing software and services that significantly impact healthcare delivery and patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback from thousands of providers over the last year. This recognition from KLAS demonstrates TigerConnect’s dedication to providing valuable communication and collaboration tools for today’s healthcare professionals that enable them to proactively drive the flow of care to improve patient outcomes.

“It’s truly rewarding to see our efforts in enhancing care team communication for health systems recognized,” said Saurin Shah, chief product officer of TigerConnect. “Our mission at TigerConnect has always been to make the working lives of healthcare professionals simpler, more collaborative and more productive so they deliver better patient care and experience greater job satisfaction.”

With an overall performance score of 89.7 in the Ambulatory/Post Acute category, TigerConnect leads among its competitors with strong customer delivery. The TigerConnect Clinical Collaboration Platform has been instrumental in streamlining communication within care teams and care workflows across various healthcare settings – improving care coordination, reducing response times and enhancing overall patient outcomes. This prestigious acknowledgment by KLAS highlights the impactful role of TigerConnect in the healthcare IT landscape, and it plans to continue leading the charge in clinical communication and collaboration in 2024.

“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation,” said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. “Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor’s commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.”

To read the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards report, click here.

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry’s most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform–uniquely modernizing how doctors, nurses, care teams, patients, and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call, and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare entities for user-friendly yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.995% verifiable uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

