Tier One Aerospace Supplier SABCA Group Selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Future-Proof Its Business

SABCA selects the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for its new product life cycle management system

SABCA aims to win new, complex business opportunities through greater efficiency and collaboration between engineering and manufacturing teams

SABCA chose the 3DEXPERIENCE platform following an in-depth evaluation of different solutions on the market

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced at the Paris Air Show that SABCA Group, the Belgium-based tier one supplier in the aerospace and defense industry, selected Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform for its product life cycle management. SABCA aims to win new, complex business opportunities by ushering in a new technological era defined by the adoption of the industry’s only business experience platform.





SABCA’s decision to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform follows an in-depth evaluation of solutions on the market. SABCA had established clear requirements and expectations for a new PLM system that would deliver technological capabilities to future-proof its business. It concluded that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the only solution that offers an integrated engineering and manufacturing experience that drives efficient collaboration and alignment among its teams.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, SABCA’s manufacturing team, for example, can access and experience the engineered virtual twin of a new product early in its life cycle, in order to prepare for production sooner. Any engineering changes to this data-driven model are reflected in real time in the platform’s virtual environment. This visibility ensures that manufacturing is always working with – and making decisions based on – the latest information.

“When we set out to define what we wanted from our PLM, having an end-to-end, state-of-the-art solution that brings all users together was an imperative for our business,” said Miguel Laduron, ICT director, SABCA Group. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the most cutting-edge, future-proof solution on the market for achieving our PLM strategy. We can efficiently integrate customer requirements, design and manufacturing. This technological advantage will reinforce our position as a key supplier to original equipment manufacturers in every industry sector we serve.”

“There is a massive transformation underway among manufacturers and suppliers to drive efficiency and meet customer demands. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a key lever for achieving innovation strategies across engineering, life cycle management, sustainability and other areas. Tier one suppliers like SABCA Group can connect engineering and manufacturing capabilities in one collaborative virtual experience for a streamlined approach to their business,” said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

http://www.3ds.com

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

