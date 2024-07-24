Home Business Wire TicWave Solutions GmbH Unveils Next Generation Silicon-Based Terahertz Products
TicWave Solutions GmbH Unveils Next Generation Silicon-Based Terahertz Products

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TicWave Solutions GmbH is excited to announce the launch of their latest silicon-based terahertz product line, now available on their website. The new product categories include Terahertz Cameras, Terahertz Sources, and Terahertz Imaging Systems. This innovation marks a significant advancement in the terahertz frequency band, making it more accessible for various applications in research and industry.


“We make the terahertz frequency band accessible by creating the next generation of terahertz detectors and sources. We transform smart ideas into commercial products,” said [Prof. Pfeiffer], CEO of TicWave Solutions GmbH. “Our silicon-based chips are compatible with standard microelectronics, setting a new benchmark in the industry.”

Product Highlights:

Terahertz Cameras:

  • Battery-operated terahertz compact cameras based on silicon technologies.
  • Designed for portability and efficiency, these cameras provide high-resolution imaging capabilities in a compact form factor.

Terahertz Sources:

  • Continuous-wave or diffused illumination with unprecedented power up to 20mW.
  • Compact, hand-held, and battery-operated, these sources offer portable THz illumination suitable for a wide range of applications.

Terahertz Imaging Systems:

  • Comprehensive kits that support a large list of essential terahertz applications.
  • Can be further extended with pre-aligned optical rails and cage systems for through imaging and Computed Tomography (CT).

“TicWave Solutions GmbH offers commercial terahertz equipment and software for terahertz applications,” added Prof. Pfeiffer. “Our mission is to transform innovative ideas into practical, commercial products, making the terahertz frequency band accessible to a wide range of industries.”

About TicWave Solutions GmbH

Founded in 2023, TicWave Solutions GmbH is dedicated to manufacturing and commercializing advanced terahertz systems. The company develops cutting-edge terahertz components, including cameras, sources, and imaging systems, designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance terahertz technology in both research and industry.

For more information about TicWave Solutions GmbH and their new product line, please visit www.ticwave-solutions.com.

Contacts

Prof. Ullrich Pfeiffer

CEO TicWave Solutions GmbH

ullrich@ticwave-solutions.com
Bissingerstr. 1

69469 Weinheim

Germany

