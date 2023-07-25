Tiblio AI “Roger,” an AI-Powered Options Income Assistant, Integrates with TradeStation® Securities Brokerage Services

Roger includes continuous calculations and trade assistance

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tiblio, Inc. today announced the integration of “Roger,” an AI-powered options income assistant, with TradeStation Securities’ brokerage services. TradeStation Securities provides self-clearing online brokerage services for trading stocks, ETFs, options, and futures.





With Tiblio AI, traders can customize their strategy by choosing up to 29 different configurations per stock symbol, codifying it in a way that significantly reduces investor time spent trading as well as human error. Tiblio AI is available to TradeStation Securities accounts with Options Level 2 approval.

“TradeStation Securities strives to provide the ultimate trading experience using our full suite of technology and online brokerage services,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Securities’ parent company TradeStation Group, Inc. “We are excited that Tiblio has integrated Roger with TradeStation Securities’ brokerage services to provide customers access to a new tool they can use to support their options trading.”

“By combining our advanced AI capabilities with TradeStation Securities’ robust infrastructure, TradeStation Securities customers can set their options strategy and activate ‘Roger,’ providing the guardrails to help reduce the risk tied to emotional trading,” said Kevin Hamilton, Founder of Tiblio AI. “Our integration with TradeStation Securities underscores our dedication to providing traders with valuable tools and helping them to make informed decisions with confidence and precision.”

About Tiblio AI

Tiblio, Inc. is a fintech company that creates software that helps investors trade through their brokerage account. Tiblio AI goes beyond traditional broker-provided apps to offer a glimpse at the future of investing. The technology provides a framework through which investors codify their option income strategy. It helps investors maximize the potential of their options income strategy by removing the biggest obstacles – human emotions and time management. Tiblio AI provides software that individual investors can use to ‘plan the trade, and then trade the plan.’ Tiblio AI securely connects through an existing brokerage account. Tiblio, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Securities and investments are offered through licensed/registered third-party brokerage firms. For more information, please visit: tiblio.ai.

