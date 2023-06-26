Tiblio AI Launches “Roger,” the First and Only AI-Powered Options Income Assistant for the Individual Investor

Roger automates an investor’s options strategy to generate income, reduces risks tied to emotional trading, and gains an advantage over peers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tiblio AI today launched “Roger,” leveraging its cutting-edge AI technology to accelerate investors’ options income with continuous calculations and trade automation. Tiblio AI is the only software that allows investors to customize and codify their strategy through an easy and intuitive set of parameters. Once the investor determines their options strategy, they simply press the button and Roger takes it from there. The options strategy runs throughout the trading day to check for profit and send orders to open new positions.





“I’m a software engineer, so when I started trading options, I was shocked no one had developed a technology to automate the process, so I developed Roger,” said Kevin Hamilton, Founder of Tiblio AI. “Roger is the first and only AI-powered options income assistant that can automate investors’ options strategy, so users can make the most of their time, while generating income.”

Roger cycles through a series of writing puts and calls to capture every ounce of option premium while simultaneously moving the account in harmony with the market or the underlying equities the investor chooses. This wheel strategy is the most popular options strategy among individual investors because of its ability to generate option income (premium) without needing to time the market. Option income reduces overall portfolio volatility, meaning the portfolio’s maximum drawdowns (peak to trough) are guaranteed to be less than those of the underlying equities that make up the portfolio.

“I’ve seen it happen too many times, where an investor starts off following an options income strategy very well, but then life happens,” added Hamilton. “When a position goes against them, things usually fall apart and people start deviating from the plan, justifying decisions and starting emotional trading. All of that can be avoided by offloading this heavy operational burden to an automated digital assistant – enter Roger. It can operate the option income strategy and free the investor to spend their time in the role of portfolio manager.”

For the first time, investors now have an ally operating inside of their brokerage account helping to ensure they successfully ‘plan the trade, and then trade the plan.’ Roger generates professional-level returns by automating an options income strategy and removing the biggest obstacles – human emotions and time management. Investors can customize their strategy by choosing up to 29 different configurations per stock symbol, codifying it in a way that the digital assistant can operate it automatically. However, unlike traditional robo-advisors, investors remain in complete control of their finances with the ability to adjust a trade, make corrections, fix orders and generally trade alongside Roger in their account.

Tiblio AI securely connects to an existing brokerage account, so there is no need to transfer funds. For more information, please visit: tiblio.ai.

Tiblio, Inc. is a fintech company that creates software that helps investors trade through their brokerage account.

