Tianqi Lithium Debuts at Li-ion Battery Europe 2024

Tianqi Lithium, a Chengdu-based Chinese company specializing in lithium-based new energy materials, made its debut at the Li-ion Battery Europe 2024, showcasing its achievements in key raw materials for next-generation batteries. At the event, the company engaged with peers from the European lithium battery industry to explore topics, such as next-generation battery technology advancements, global energy transitions, and the sustainable development of the new energy sector.





During the event, Tianqi not only showcased its advanced technologies and sustainability in lithium solutions but also engaged in meaningful discussions with clients and experts on the development of new products such as lithium sulfide – a key raw material for sulfide-based solid-state batteries, and the application prospects of low-carbon products such as aluminosilicate powder.

Mr. Frank Ha, Director and CEO of Tianqi Lithium, highlighted that Europe, as a major end-use market for new energy, is actively driving low-carbon energy transitions and presenting substantial development potential, which makes it one of the key focus regions for Tianqi.

“With over 30 years of extensive experience in the lithium industry, Tianqi has built a strong presence across all key aspects of the lithium value chain. The company not only ensures a stable supply of high-quality spodumene but also leverages its years of accumulated expertise in techniques and R&D innovations to develop technologies with significant market potential. This commitment continually enhances product quality to meet customer needs and industry demands.

Tianqi looks forward to engaging in meaningful discussions about potential business and collaboration opportunities with various stakeholders in Europe,” he said.

Pioneering Innovative Technologies for Next-Generation Batteries

Mr. Ha was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled “Tianqi Lithium’s Next Generation Battery Strategy and Global Collaboration.” In his presentation, he shared Tianqi’s technological breakthroughs in key raw materials for next-generation batteries and underscored the benefits of the company’s vertically integrated global corporate structure.

In his speech, Mr. Ha remarked, “With local policy support, solid-state batteries, as the next generation of battery technology, offer improved safety and energy density to meet the rising demands in sectors such as electric vehicles and aerospace. They are also set to find wider applications in the renewable energy industry, therefore have significant market potential in Europe.”

He added, “Tianqi has made a breakthrough in the production technology for industrializing high-quality lithium sulfide, a key raw material for next-gen solid-state batteries. The company is now collaborating with several downstream clients to improve product quality and lower costs.”

Additionally, Tianqi’s R&D team has enhanced the quality of its 20μm ultra-thin lithium foil through improved material control and modular equipment upgrades. The self-supporting ultra-thin lithium foil has already been certified by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment.

Ultra-thin lithium foil is recognized as an ideal anode material for solid-state batteries, with an industry-leading thickness of 20μm that greatly enhances energy density. “Our R&D team is pushing the limits to develop lithium foil products with thicknesses below 20μm. This will further improve energy density, lower solid-state battery costs, and encourage broader adoption of solid-state batteries.”

Driving Global Energy Transition: Providing Sustainable Lithium Solutions

Mr. Ha said, “The global effort to tackle climate change is picking up speed, resulting in significant progress in the energy transition. Efficient, clean, and low-carbon energy sources are emerging rapidly, shaping the future of the global economy and helping build a shared future for humanity.”

Tianqi Lithium is committed to enhancing its focus on the “resource-material-recycling” cycle, optimizing production processes through practical experience and collaborative innovation. The company is also exploring low-carbon technologies and lithium battery recycling. This approach not only helps cut carbon emissions but also promotes energy savings, pollution reduction, and efficient utilization of natural resources.

In the field of battery recycling and reuse, Tianqi has developed a cutting-edge precise extraction hydrometallurgical recycling technology. This innovation allows for the efficient extraction of key resources like lithium, iron, and phosphorus from LFP batteries, achieving recovery rates that are among the best in the industry. The recovered lithium carbonate and lithium iron phosphate products can meet battery-grade standards.

Collaborating for Development

When discussing the global energy transition, Mr. Ha highlighted that green, low-carbon, and sustainable development has become a global consensus in addressing climate change, requiring effective international cooperation and active involvement from relevant businesses. Tianqi is willing to contribute to this effort.

“Lithium has transformed from being seen as ‘industrial MSG’ to recyclable ‘white petroleum’, playing a vital role in driving the global green energy transition. Tianqi is committed to the development and application of lithium resources to the production of lithium salt products, providing sustainable lithium solutions for the clean energy transition.”

Mr. Ha also highlighted Tianqi’s successful initiatives in sustainable development and responsible investment in Australia. He pointed out that the company’s fully automated lithium hydroxide plant in Kwinana is Australia’s first battery-grade facility of its kind, signifying a major shift of Australia from resource export to downstream lithium battery production. Since its investment in Australia, Tianqi has prioritized community and industry collaboration, creating over 1,300 local jobs and actively engaging in corporate social responsibility. This commitment has fostered strong community ties and earned widespread recognition from local governments and residents.

