Tiami Networks Wins “Most Integration Potential” Award at Deutsche Telekom’s T Challenge for Innovative Generative AI Solution

ELK GROVE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Tiami Networks, a pioneering startup in telecommunications technology, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious “Most Integration Potential” award at Deutsche Telekom’s most recent T Challenge. The competition, which focused on AI for Telecommunications, recognized Tiami Networks for its groundbreaking solution, High-Dimension Diffusion for Real-Time Network Analytics using Generative AI.









The T Challenge is an annual innovation competition hosted by Deutsche Telekom, aimed at identifying and promoting cutting-edge technological advancements in the telecommunications sector. This year’s challenge centered on leveraging Generative AI to enhance wireless telecommunications, attracting participants from around the globe.

Tiami Networks’ award-winning solution showcases the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in wireless technology. The solution utilizes generative diffusion models to optimize and enhance the performance of 5G networks, ensuring faster, more reliable, and more efficient connectivity for users. It features data-driven joint characterization of hundreds of KPIs for a global view of the network, flexible forecasting, the ability to zoom in and out of the network with ease, straightforward recalibration, generative high-dimensional diffusion, and deployment on 3GGP Release 16 Network Data and Analytics Function (NWDAF) for truly real-time analytics.

“ We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Deutsche Telekom,” said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks. “ This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our innovative approach to integrating Generative AI within 5G systems. We are excited about the potential this solution holds for transforming wireless telecommunications and are eager to collaborate further with Deutsche Telekom to bring this technology to market.”

As the winner of the “Most Integration Potential” award, Tiami Networks will receive mentorship and support from Deutsche Telekom, along with opportunities for potential pilot projects and collaborations. This recognition not only validates Tiami Networks’ innovative capabilities but also paves the way for significant advancements in the telecommunications industry.

“ AI has the power to make network ecosystems drastically more efficient and we’re on a mission to find the best solutions,” stated John Saw, EVP & CTO at T-Mobile. “ That’s where our T Challenge competition comes into play! This year’s participants are paving the way for the future of telecom with their AI solutions. Congratulations to Tiami Networks for winning the Most Integration Potential award.”

Tiami Networks is dedicated to driving the future of telecommunications through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships. The company looks forward to leveraging this achievement to further enhance its technological offerings and contribute to the evolution of wireless communication.

About Tiami Networks

Founded by seasoned professionals from renowned telecom giants such as Ericsson, Verizon, Qualcomm, and Nokia, Tiami Networks is a visionary startup based in California. With deep-rooted expertise in telecommunications, our team is dedicated to revolutionizing the global 5G landscape. Our mission is to transform the 5G system into the world’s largest distributed radar network, harnessing this technology for consumer and commercial applications. By integrating advanced AI and radar technology with 5G networks, Tiami Networks aims to create smarter, safer, and more efficient environments, enhancing connectivity and data analysis capabilities across various sectors. Our commitment to innovation positions us at the forefront of the next wave of technological advancements, poised to redefine the future of communication and environmental intelligence. Learn more at www.tiaminetworks.com.

About Deutsche Telekom’s T Challenge

Deutsche Telekom’s T Challenge is an annual innovation competition designed to foster technological advancements in telecommunications. By bringing together startups, developers, and innovators from around the world, the T Challenge aims to drive innovation and enhance the future of telecommunications services and infrastructure. Learn more at https://telekom-challenge.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the features, benefits and performance of Tiami Networks’ generative AI solutions. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems; our ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; the effect of adverse regulatory changes on our ability to sell or deploy our products and services; and other factors affecting the telecommunication sector generally. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

