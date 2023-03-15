Thundercomm Launches its New SOMs TurboX C2210, C4210, C5430 at Embedded World 2023 to Accelerate Innovations in Robotics and Handheld Devices

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thundercomm, a world leading IoT product and solution provider, announces the release of new offerings in its smart IoT module portfolio to lower the barriers to enter the market and accelerate innovation in various AIoT industry segments, including robotics, handheld devices, tablets and smart cameras.

TurboX C2210 SOM is powered by the Qualcomm® QRB2210 System-on-Chip (SoC). It’s designed with an optimized Linux operating system, discrete memory for more memory options to save the cost, and system fast boot, supports 1080P@30FPS video decode and a long life cycle to 2028, aiming to bring advanced features to entry-level devices with better performance and improved power consumption. The TurboX C2210 SOM supports the Linux system and can be applied to a variety of products like entry-tier robotics, e-scooter, smart home dock, smart camera and rugged handheld, etc.

TurboX C4210 SOM is powered by the Qualcomm® QRB4210 SoC. It features triple ISPs for advanced dual-camera experience, dedicated Compute DSP for computer vision and video post-processing. It’s designed to support advanced graphics, bringing high value features to mid-tier devices. It’s an ideal platform for both industrial and consumer applications requiring high data rates multimedia function, and can be applied to a broad range of devices including robotics, dash camera, video conference, smart retail, etc.

TurboX C5430 SOM integrates the Qualcomm® QCS5430 SoC, a 6nm processor with superior performance, power efficiency, premium connectivity, and 3.5 TOPS computing power. It supports 4K@30FPS video decode and 4K@30FPS video encode, Wi-Fi 6E, long range bluetooth, four MIPI CSIs, as well as a rich set of peripheral interfaces. The C5430 SOM is a high performance AIoT SOM for building handheld devices, industrial robots, service robots, Edge Box, providing customers with hardware interfaces and software SDK to validate functions and build the prototype quickly.

“Robotics industry is growing faster than ever as technology continuously advances in 5G, computing power and AI. Today, we see robots in almost every aspect of our lives, helping us do much more than we can do alone. Our newly released C2210 SOM and C4210 SOM will unlock the potential of more innovations in robotics, lowering the barriers for brands to enter and compete efficiently in this growing market,” said Pier Zhang, Director of Product Marketing at Thundercomm. “We are offering not only the hardware SOM and dev kits, but also the robot brain, software solutions to help customers build future-proof robot products faster and cost-effectively.”

“We congratulate Thundercomm on the launch of their industry leading SOMs. Recognizing the innovation of these new products, Qualcomm Technologies recently announced Qualcomm® Robotics RB1 and RB2 Development Kits are based on TurboX C2210 and C4210 respectively,” said Dev Singh, vice president, business development, and head of building, enterprise and industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Boosting a suite of complete robotics capabilities, including pre-integrated sensors from TDK, cameras, and AI SDKs, our development kits will enable developers to more easily prototype everyday robotics applications thus helping push the IoT ecosystem forward.”

The Qualcomm Robotics RB1 and RB2 Development Kit and SOMs of TurboX C2210, C4210, C5430 are available now for evaluation and testing.

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, a joint venture between Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd and Qualcomm (China) Holding Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

