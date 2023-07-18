Thumbtack Recognized by as One of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Thumbtack as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is Thumbtack’s second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 86. Earning a spot means that Thumbtack has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country for millennial employees.





To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 500,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

“At Thumbtack we’re committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all of our employees know what to expect, and what’s expected of them, so they can grow and succeed,” said Leslie Laws, Head of People Partnership & Development at Thumbtack. “We know how important it is to cultivate a strong culture rooted in strong values. We’ve been very intentional in creating not only our virtual-first, not virtual-only model but also employee programs that cut across performance, development, employee experience, and DEI.”

Through regular in-person touch points, mentorship programs with senior leaders, and DEI initiatives aimed at creating safe spaces for open conversations, Thumbtack’s leaders have cultivated a workplace where employees can thrive both personally and professionally. This award recognizes the investment we’ve made in creating a new way of working that has resonated with millennial employees.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“With the largest share of the workforce today, the workplace experience of millennials says a lot about your organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These workers are looking for authentic leadership, meaningful work, and a healthy work environment — and they show loyalty to those who can deliver.”

To learn more about Thumbtack’s mission, culture and job openings visit www.thumbtack.com/careers

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $600 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 500,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

