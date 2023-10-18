Thumb Cellular, Servify Ink Device Protection Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OEMs—Servify, a global provider of consumer device protection solutions, today announced its partnership with Thumb Cellular, a leading US regional carrier headquartered in Michigan, to create a portfolio of device protection products available to the company’s subscribers.





“Servify is a natural fit to partner with as we expand our device protection offerings and to protect our customers’ devices,” said Tracey Schenk, Director at Thumb Cellular. “We were pleased with their portfolio of product offerings and our ability to customize them to the needs of our diverse customer base.”

“Our unique ability to provide multiple categories of customized, white-labeled device protection products will effectively enable Thumb to increase revenues by leveraging its protection offerings as a portfolio of product options – rather than just a single plan,” said Kevin Cundiff, Servify’s Senior Vice President of North America. “All while delighting their subscribers with an improved customer experience throughout the claims and repair process that is sure to maximize retention.”

By leveraging Servify’s AI-powered platform and its robust business intelligence, Thumb can roll out these solutions in a fraction of the time it would take to create an in-house offering and have real time access to the KPIs and analytics necessary to continuously improve their business.

“Thumb benefits, as do their subscribers,” commented Cundiff. “We always seek to create win-wins like these with our partners.”

About Servify

Servify provides innovative product care solutions globally. The company partners with carriers, retailers, and OEMs who control over 87% of the total global mobile device market share, including Apple, Samsung, HP, Sony, Bose, and more. With a relentless focus on customer experience that includes digital claims process and over 1,000 walk-in repair locations across North America, Servify supports tens of millions of consumers worldwide.

About Thumb Cellular

Founded in 1991, Thumb Cellular is a rural cellular service provider to Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac Counties in Michigan’s Thumb region. The company provides a premium experience to its customers by offering the most comprehensive local and nationwide cellular coverage paired with leading mobile devices from Apple and Samsung. With an emphasis on exemplary customer care, Thumb Cellular operates four customer care centers in the cities of Bad Axe, Caro, Pigeon and Sandusky. The company, a subsidiary of Agri-Valley Communications, is headquartered in Pigeon, Michigan. thumbcellular.com

