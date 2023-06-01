Thryv to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, announced today members of its management team will host 1:1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference



Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023



Presentation: 11:25 a.m. ET



Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, New York

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference



Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023



Presentation Time: 9:40 a.m. ET, a live webcast will be available at investor.thryv.com.



Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, Illinois

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for approximately 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship



Thryv, Inc.



214.392.9609



paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard



Thryv, Inc.



214.773.7022



cameron.lessard@thryv.com