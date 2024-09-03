Home Business Wire Thryv to Participate at B. Riley Securities' 2024 Consumer & TMT Conference
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, announced today members of its management team will host meetings at the B. Riley Securities’ 2024 Consumer & TMT Conference on September 12, 2024, which is being held in New York City, NY.


About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading do-it-all small business software platform that empowers small businesses to modernize how they work. It offers small business owners everything they need to communicate effectively, manage their day-to-day operations, and grow — all in one place — giving up to 20 hours back in their week. Thryv’s customizable platform features three centers: Thryv Command Center, a freemium central communications hub, Business Center℠ and Marketing Center℠. Over 300,000 businesses globally use Thryv to connect with local customers and take care of everything they do, start to finish. For more information, visit thryv.com.

