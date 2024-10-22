Thryv Simplifies Social Media for Small Businesses with New AI Offering

Marketing Center, enhanced with new social media AI, helps small businesses build local presence and drive growth

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Almost half of small businesses recently surveyed by Thryv® (NASDAQ: THRY), the leading do-it-all small business software platform, see social media as a marketing area where AI can have a big impact. Thryv is now making that vision a reality, announcing today it has incorporated AI-enhanced social media capabilities into Thryv Marketing Center™.









Marketing Center’s new Social Media Management Tool connects a business’s social media channels including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. In one view a small business can see all profiles, posts, comments and performance insights, making it easy to manage and grow their social presence. Which, in turn, grows their business: according to Salesforce1, half of shoppers worldwide have used social media to discover products and 59% percent have used it to purchase something.

New features include:

AI-generated social content: with a simple prompt to write about “xyz,” ThryvAI’s caption generator creates customizable content, complete with hashtags and emojis, that is automatically designed for each social network.

Social content library: organized by topic, these images and templates provide post content that can be easily added to a social media calendar.

organized by topic, these images and templates provide post content that can be easily added to a social media calendar. Content recommendations: content-based curation tools, including integrations with Google News and Pexels for quality articles and images, save time researching and creating new content.

Social scheduling: ability to schedule out posts allows small businesses to just “set it and forget it” and reach the right people at the right time.

Engagement: a single view of “Recent Posts” comes complete with all views, likes, comments and follower count across all connected social channels to better understand what content resonates with an audience.

“Social media marketing plays a big role in finding and engaging new customers,” said Rees Johnson, Chief Product Officer of Thryv. “However, being successful on social media requires time and creativity to develop, schedule, and engage with content. Time that most small businesses don’t have. By creating a centralized hub and leveraging AI for content creation Thryv is making it easy for small businesses to consistently serve relevant content to their customers without being online 24/7.”

Click here for more information on Thryv’s AI-enhanced Marketing Center.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading do-it-all small business software platform that empowers small businesses to modernize how they work. It offers small business owners everything they need to communicate effectively, manage their day-to-day operations, and grow — all in one place — giving up to 20 hours back in their week. Thryv’s customizable platform features three centers: Thryv Command Center, a freemium central communications hub, Business Center™ and Marketing Center™. Approximately 300,000 businesses globally use Thryv to connect with local customers and take care of everything they do, start to finish. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.

1 Source: Salesforce

Contacts

Media Contact:



Julie Murphy



Thryv, Inc.



617.967.5426



julie.murphy@thryv.com

Investor Contact:



Cameron Lessard



Thryv, Inc.



214.773.7022



cameron.lessard@thryv.com