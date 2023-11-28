Thryv Releases Forever-Free Thryv Command Center

More than 20,000 new small business users adopted Thryv Command Center during beta

Company’s freemium communications hub propels growth for small businesses

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of the leading small and medium-sized business (“SMB”) software platform, today announced strong momentum for Thryv Command Center as it transitions from beta to general availability.





Thryv Command Center, a freemium central communications hub, combines all communication between an SMB and its customers into a single conversation. Since Thryv Command Center’s beta launch, Thryv has seen sign-ups surge, with thousands of SMB owners benefiting from the free, seamless and customizable offering that simplifies how small businesses communicate and collaborate with customers.

“ Burnout and the related ongoing worker shortages continue to be considerable obstacles for SMB owners, who are spending more of their time on non-customer-related activities,” said Ryan Cantor, chief product officer at Thryv. “ They need advanced communication technologies that ease their operations and allow them to focus more on their customers, which is why we developed, in concert with our users, Thryv Command Center. It empowers SMBs to increase efficiencies and simplify customer communications into a single conversation across multiple unconnected channels, and it can be activated in less than 60 seconds.”

In the past two months, Thryv Command Center has been adopted by more than 20,000 new users, who are actively connecting channels—such as email, text, phone and video—sending and receiving millions of messages within the platform.

Thryv Command Center, which includes among other features forever-free WebChat and forever-free unlimited use SMS, is available via both a user’s browser and in the iOS and Android App Stores for use on the go.

In addition to the forever-free tier, Thryv Command Center has two paid tiers (Plus and Professional) priced at $20/user/month, and $30/user/month (International Pricing includes Australia, AUD: $22/$33. Canada, CAD: $20/$30. New Zealand, NZD: $25/$38.). In less than five minutes, SMBs can sign up and begin seeing the value immediately. Users can sign up here.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global leader in small business management software. More than 60,000 small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) utilize our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to grow and modernize their operations, empowering them to win in today’s economy. Thryv also manages the digital and print presence of nearly 400,000 SMBs, connecting them to local consumers via proprietary local online and print directories and popular social media and search engines, helping them gain new customers and grow their bottom line. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

Terms and conditions located at https://corporate.thryv.com/terms/ apply. Free plans have limited functionality. Upgraded plans with more functionality are available for a fee. See https://www.thryv.com/pricing/ for plan and pricing details.

