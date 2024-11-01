Thryv Holdings Announces Closing of Strategic Acquisition of Keap

Combined company has over 100,000 SaaS subscribers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (“Thryv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: THRY), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”), today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Infusion Software, Inc. (“Keap”), a prominent player in customer relationship management and marketing automation for SMBs, for $80 million in cash, subject to adjustment.





This strategic move signals Thryv’s commitment to expanding its suite of software offerings and building on its position as a leader in the SMB SaaS space.

With the acquisition of Keap, Thryv will integrate powerful automation features into its platform, helping SMBs streamline their operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive growth. Bringing together Thryv’s expertise in business management solutions and Keap’s innovative marketing automation creates a comprehensive toolkit designed to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s businesses.

Joe Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Thryv

“By joining forces with Keap, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to fuel small business success. We are very impressed with Keap’s dedicated team and product suite and are excited to bring an expanded, integrated set of marketing and sales solutions to our growing subscriber base, helping them compete and win across the globe.”

Clate Mask, CEO of Keap

“We’re thrilled to be joining Thryv. Our shared vision for empowering small businesses will allow us to accelerate innovation and provide unmatched support to our clients. Together, we will create a stronger platform that meets the ever-changing needs of SMBs everywhere.”

Customer Benefits: Small businesses need the same access to automation and AI-powered marketing tools that their bigger competitors have. The integration of Keap’s advanced marketing automation tools fills this gap in the marketplace. Now SMBs will be able to access all of their marketing growth tools on one easy-to-use platform, including online listings and reviews, websites, SEO, and marketing automation that covers email drip campaigns, follow-up emails and texts, thank you messages and social media posts.

Partner Channel Extends Geographic Reach: Keap’s partner channel is complementary and additive to Thryv’s existing direct go-to-market channels. The acquisition also expands Thryv’s North American presence and expands reach in key international markets such as Europe and Australia.

Enhanced Software Roadmap: Keap’s marketing automation and sales platform complements Thryv’s existing portfolio, enhancing both scale and cross-sell/upsell opportunities across Thryv’s subscriber base. Keap’s AI-powered marketing tools will also accelerate Thryv’s innovation roadmap of SMB marketing and sales software solutions.

Both Thryv and Keap are committed to ensuring that existing clients will continue to receive the same level of support and service they have come to expect.

For more information about Thryv and the upcoming integration with Keap, please visit www.thryv.com.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading do-it-all small business software platform that empowers small businesses to modernize how they work. It offers small business owners everything they need to communicate effectively, manage their day-to-day operations, and grow — all in one place — giving up to 20 hours back in their week. Thryv’s customizable platform features three centers: Thryv Command Center, a freemium central communications hub, Business Center™ and Marketing Center™. Approximately 300,000 businesses globally use Thryv to connect with local customers and take care of everything they do, start to finish. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.

