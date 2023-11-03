Home Business Wire Thryv Executives to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of the leading small business software platform, announced today members of its executive management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:


RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 14

Presentation: 10:00 a.m. ET, a live webcast will be available at investor.thryv.com
Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, New York

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week

Date: Thursday, November 16

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

214.392.9609

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:
Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

