Thryv Earns Top 50 Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv® (NASDAQ: THRY), provider of the leading small business marketing and sales software platform, today announced a Top 50 placement in G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards in the category of Best Marketing and Digital Advertising products. The annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Receiving this Best Software Award underscores Thryv’s commitment to small business marketing innovations that automate and streamline the process of attracting and converting prospects into loyal customers.

“We design our products expressly to meet the needs of small businesses because most don’t have the resources to build a marketing engine while also running their day-to-day,” said Rees Johnson, Thryv’s Chief Product Officer. “We leverage the best in AI and marketing automations so our small business clients can grow efficiently. This award is special because it validates the strength of our client relationships and the value they are realizing from our marketing platform.”

Thryv Marketing Center™ offers small businesses: a professionally designed website, social media management with CaptionAI, AI review response, online listings and reviews, and real time analytics, all designed to flex and scale as a small business grows. Thryv clients also receive unlimited training and 24/7 support through email, online chat or by phone.

"The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever," said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year's honorees!"

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

ABOUT THRYV

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading sales and marketing platform designed to help small businesses attract new and repeat customers. Thryv software offers SMBs everything they need to manage day-to-day operations and grow efficiently. The platform’s AI-supported marketing and business automations help business owners save time, compete, and win. More than 100K businesses globally use Thryv software to connect with customers and run and grow their business. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

