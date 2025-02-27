Thryv Accelerates SaaS Revenue in Fourth Quarter 2024, Exceeds Fourth Quarter SaaS Guidance

– Q4 Total SaaS Revenue Increased 41% Year-Over-Year

– Q4 Thryv SaaS Revenue Increased 23% Year-Over-Year

– Full Year Total SaaS Revenue Increased 30% Year-Over-Year

– Achieves Q4 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17%

– Q4 Thryv SaaS Subscribers Increase 50% Year-Over-Year

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business marketing and sales software platform, reported an increase in Total SaaS revenue of 41% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We delivered a strong fourth quarter with a robust increase in revenue and record SaaS margins, reaching a pivotal inflection point as SaaS now drives the majority of our revenue, reinforcing our transformation into a leading software company,” said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased with the initial integration of Keap, a prominent player in marketing automation for SMBs, and we’re especially excited about the combined strength of our two SMB-focused platforms and the opportunities ahead to drive even greater value for our customers. In the fourth quarter, our total SaaS subscribers increased 73% with the addition of Keap's SaaS clients, the continued conversion of marketing service clients and new client acquisitions. As we look to 2025, we expect our positive momentum to continue as we deliver sustained profitable SaaS revenue growth and margin expansion.”

“We are demonstrating the increasing profitability of each incremental dollar of revenue as we continued to effectively scale our platform and delivered record SaaS gross margins,” stated Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. “In the fourth quarter, we exceeded our SaaS guidance, continued to drive operating efficiencies, and are reiterating our full-year 2025 outlook from our Analyst Day.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Total SaaS revenue was $104.3 million, a 41% increase year-over-year

Thryv SaaS 1 revenue, which excludes Keap's revenue, was $90.9 million, a 23% increase year-over-year

revenue, which excludes Keap's revenue, was $90.9 million, a 23% increase year-over-year Total Marketing Services revenue was $82.3 million, a 49% decrease year-over-year resulting from the timing of the company's print publication cycles

Consolidated total revenue was $186.6 million, a decrease of 21% year-over-year

Consolidated net income was $7.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share; compared to net loss of $257.5 million, or $(7.39) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.7%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $123.0 million

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit 2 was $127.8 million

was $127.8 million SaaS Gross Profit was $76.2 million, representing a Gross Margin of 73.1%

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit2 was $79.2 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Margin of 75.9%

Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total SaaS revenue was $343.5 million, a 30% increase year-over-year

Thryv SaaS revenue, which excludes Keap's revenue, was $330.1 million, a 25% increase year-over-year

Total Marketing Services revenue was $480.7 million, a 26% decrease year-over-year

Consolidated total revenue was $824.2 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year

Consolidated net loss was $74.2 million, or $(2.00) per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $83.1 million related to Marketing Services goodwill impairment; compared to net loss of $259.3 million, or $(7.47) per diluted share, for last year

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $162.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $41.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.0%

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $121.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $537.2 million

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit 2 was $558.9 million

was $558.9 million SaaS Gross Profit was $238.2 million, representing a Gross Margin of 69.4%

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit 1 was $247.2 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Margin of 72.0%

was $247.2 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Margin of 72.0% Pension obligations, net were $38.0 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $69.4 million as of December 31, 2023, a 45% decrease year-over-year

Operating cash flow was $89.8 million compared to $148.2 million for the prior year

Free cash flow was $56.2 million compared to $114.8 million for the prior year

SaaS Metrics

Total SaaS clients increased 73% year-over-year to 114 thousand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, Thryv SaaS clients increased 50% year-over-year to 99 thousand

Seasoned Net Revenue Retention 3 was 98% for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 200 bps year-over-year, excluding Keap

was 98% for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 200 bps year-over-year, excluding Keap SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit (“ARPU”) 4 was $324 for the fourth quarter of 2024

was $324 for the fourth quarter of 2024 ThryvPay total payment volume was $79 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year

Outlook

Based on information available as of February 26, 2025, Thryv is issuing guidance5 for the first quarter of 2025 and full year 2025 as indicated below:

1st Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2025 2025 SaaS Revenue* $107.5 - $110.0 $464.5 - $474.0 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA $9.0 - $9.5 $69.5 - $71.0

*Keap is expected to contribute $75 to $78 million of revenue for the full year 2025.

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2025 Marketing Services Revenue $65.0 - $66.0 $90.0 - $91.0 $83.0 - $84.0 $72.0 - $73.0 $310.0 - $314.0 Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA $9.0 - $10.0 $77.5 - $78.5

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2024 results.

For analysts to register for this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at a minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to the webcast, please use this link or visit Thryv's Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.thryv.com.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available at this link.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 186,596 $ 236,163 $ 824,156 $ 916,961 Cost of services 63,569 76,453 286,919 338,714 Gross profit 123,027 159,710 537,237 578,247 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 68,162 73,757 270,146 300,538 General and administrative 62,067 59,238 217,296 208,880 Impairment charges — 268,846 83,094 268,846 Total operating expenses 130,229 401,841 570,536 778,264 Operating (loss) (7,202 ) (242,131 ) (33,299 ) (200,017 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,940 ) (13,817 ) (36,494 ) (61,728 ) Interest expense, related party (4,783 ) — (10,277 ) — Other components of net periodic pension benefit 29,549 6,607 24,806 2,719 Other expense (3,163 ) (276 ) (10,734 ) (1,518 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 9,461 (249,617 ) (65,998 ) (260,544 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,578 ) (7,924 ) (8,218 ) 1,249 Net income (loss) $ 7,883 $ (257,541 ) $ (74,216 ) $ (259,295 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (882 ) 5,402 250 1,070 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,001 $ (252,139 ) $ (73,966 ) $ (258,225 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.19 $ (7.39 ) $ (2.00 ) $ (7.47 ) Diluted $ 0.19 $ (7.39 ) $ (2.00 ) $ (7.47 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Basic 40,579,831 34,858,157 37,142,271 34,723,491 Diluted 41,901,138 34,858,157 37,142,271 34,723,491

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,311 $ 18,216 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,051 in 2024 and $14,926 in 2023 161,620 205,503 Contract assets, net of allowance of $29 in 2024 and $35 in 2023 2,127 2,909 Taxes receivable 6,218 3,085 Prepaid expenses 13,923 17,771 Deferred costs 8,402 16,722 Other current assets 2,119 2,662 Total current assets 210,720 266,868 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net 44,478 38,599 Goodwill 253,318 302,400 Intangible assets, net 34,259 18,788 Deferred tax assets 143,495 128,051 Other assets 25,895 28,464 Total assets $ 712,165 $ 783,170 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,011 $ 10,348 Accrued liabilities 95,462 105,903 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 26,196 23,979 Contract liabilities 40,315 44,558 Current portion of Term Loan 7,875 70,000 Current portion of Term Loan, related party 5,250 — Other current liabilities 8,151 8,402 Total current liabilities 196,260 263,190 Term Loan, net 146,885 230,052 Term Loan, net, related party 100,436 — ABL Facility 23,891 48,845 Pension obligations, net 38,014 69,388 Other liabilities 9,759 18,995 Total long-term liabilities 318,985 367,280 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,556,740 shares issued and 43,033,960 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024; and 62,660,783 shares issued and 35,302,746 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 706 627 Additional paid-in capital 1,272,476 1,151,259 Treasury stock - 27,522,780 shares at December 31, 2024 and 27,358,037 shares at December 31, 2023 (488,903 ) (485,793 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,941 ) (15,191 ) Accumulated deficit (572,418 ) (498,202 ) Total stockholders' equity 196,920 152,700 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 712,165 $ 783,170

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (74,216 ) $ (259,295 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,789 63,251 Amortization of deferred commissions 18,283 14,954 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,022 5,422 Deferred income taxes (5,270 ) (12,904 ) Provision for credit losses and service credits 22,508 24,516 Stock-based compensation expense 24,118 22,201 Other components of net periodic pension benefit (24,806 ) (2,719 ) Impairment charges 83,094 268,846 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 6,638 — Non-cash loss from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset — 10,734 Other 930 603 Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions: Accounts receivable 23,167 54,325 Contract assets 782 (326 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,139 7,117 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (26,526 ) (37,749 ) Other liabilities (16,869 ) (10,750 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,783 148,226 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software (33,537 ) (33,394 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (76,887 ) (8,897 ) Other — (225 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,424 ) (42,516 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from Term Loan 206,220 — Proceeds from Term Loan, related party 137,480 — Payments of Term Loan (356,618 ) (120,000 ) Payments of Term Loan, related party (31,500 ) — Proceeds from ABL Facility 329,004 919,975 Payments of ABL Facility (353,957 ) (925,684 ) Debt issuance costs (5,480 ) — Purchase of treasury stock (499 ) — Proceeds from exercises of stock warrants — 15,898 Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering expenses 87,402 — Other 7,164 6,318 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,216 (103,493 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,344 ) 133 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,769 ) 2,350 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 20,530 18,180 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 17,761 $ 20,530 Supplemental Information Cash paid for interest $ 44,018 $ 57,027 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 15,413 $ 9,313 Non-cash investing and financing activities Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset $ — $ 15,760

Segment Information

During first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). As a result, the Company reevaluated its segment reporting and determined that Thryv U.S. Marketing Services and Thryv International Marketing Services should be reflected as a single reportable segment, and that Thryv U.S. SaaS and Thryv International SaaS should be reflected as a single reportable segment. As such, beginning on January 1, 2024, the results of our Marketing Services and SaaS businesses are presented as two reportable segments. Comparative prior periods have been recast to reflect the current presentation. The CDOM monitors segment Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of each segment and make decisions about allocating resources to each segment.

The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:

Three Months Ended December 31, Change (in thousands) 2024 2023 Amount % Revenue Marketing Services $ 82,291 $ 162,193 $ (79,902 ) (49.3 )% SaaS 104,305 73,970 30,335 41.0 % Total Revenue $ 186,596 $ 236,163 $ (49,567 ) (21.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA Marketing Services $ 12,104 $ 45,773 $ (33,669 ) (73.6 )% SaaS 17,276 6,503 10,773 165.7 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA6 $ 29,380 $ 52,276 $ (22,896 ) (43.8 )%

Years Ended December 31, Change (in thousands) 2024 2023 Amount % Revenue Marketing Services $ 480,680 $ 653,244 $ (172,564 ) (26.4 )% SaaS 343,476 263,717 79,759 30.2 % Total Revenue $ 824,156 $ 916,961 $ (92,805 ) (10.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA Marketing Services $ 121,241 $ 175,490 $ (54,249 ) (30.9 )% SaaS 41,190 12,025 29,165 242.5 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA6 $ 162,431 $ 187,515 $ (25,084 ) (13.4 )%

The following tables set forth reconciliations of our SaaS revenue for the Company to Thryv SaaS revenue and Keap SaaS revenue:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Thryv SaaS Revenue SaaS Revenue $ 104,305 $ 73,970 Less: Keap SaaS Revenue 13,419 — Thryv SaaS Revenue (without Keap) $ 90,886 $ 73,970

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Thryv SaaS Revenue SaaS Revenue $ 343,476 $ 263,717 Less: Keap SaaS Revenue 13,419 — Thryv SaaS Revenue (without Keap) $ 330,057 $ 263,717

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

We have included Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow because management believes they provide useful information to investors in gaining an overall understanding of our current financial performance and provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. Specifically, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors by excluding certain non-operating items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow are used by management for budgeting and forecasting as well as measuring the Company’s performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow provide investors with the financial measures that closely align with our internal processes.

We define Adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as Net income (loss) plus Interest expense, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and integration expenses, Transaction costs, Stock-based compensation expense, and non-operating expenses, such as, Other components of net periodic pension cost, Loss on early extinguishment of debt, Non-cash loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset, and certain unusual and non-recurring charges that might have been incurred. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) as a performance measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define Adjusted Gross Profit (“Adjusted Gross Profit”) as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of Depreciation and amortization expense and Stock-based compensation expense. We define Free Cash Flow as cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. Such information should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income (loss):

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 7,883 $ (257,541 ) $ (74,216 ) $ (259,295 ) Interest expense 9,723 13,817 46,771 61,728 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,645 16,311 52,789 63,251 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 6,465 5,548 24,118 22,201 Restructuring and integration expenses (2) 15,018 1,767 32,697 14,612 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,578 7,924 8,218 (1,249 ) Transaction costs (3) 3,439 — 5,145 373 Other components of net periodic pension benefit (4) (29,549 ) (6,607 ) (24,806 ) (2,719 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5) — — 6,638 — Non-cash loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (6) — — — 10,734 Impairment charges — 268,846 83,094 268,846 Other (7) 3,178 2,211 1,983 9,033 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,380 $ 52,276 $ 162,431 $ 187,515

(1) We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company’s stock-based compensation awards. (2) For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. For more information on our restructuring and integration expenses, please see our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K. (3) Expenses related to the Keap acquisition during the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Yellow acquisition during the year ended December 31, 2023. (4) Other components of net periodic pension benefit is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension benefit relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement. (5) In connection with the debt refinancing completed on May 1, 2024, we recorded a Loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of certain unamortized debt issuance costs on our prior Term Loan and prior ABL Facility. (6) In connection with the YP acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date. (7) Other primarily includes foreign exchange-related expense.

The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 46,796 $ 76,231 $ 123,027 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,837 2,830 4,667 Stock-based compensation expense 47 108 155 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 48,680 $ 79,169 $ 127,849 Gross Margin 56.9 % 73.1 % 65.9 % Adjusted Gross Margin 59.2 % 75.9 % 68.5 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 109,752 $ 49,958 $ 159,710 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,021 1,575 5,596 Stock-based compensation expense 74 43 117 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 113,847 $ 51,576 $ 165,423 Gross Margin 67.7 % 67.5 % 67.6 % Adjusted Gross Margin 70.2 % 69.7 % 70.0 %

Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 299,015 $ 238,222 $ 537,237 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 12,406 8,600 21,006 Stock-based compensation expense 327 336 663 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 311,748 $ 247,158 $ 558,906 Gross Margin 62.2 % 69.4 % 65.2 % Adjusted Gross Margin 64.9 % 72.0 % 67.8 %

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 409,057 $ 169,190 $ 578,247 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 20,811 6,178 26,989 Stock-based compensation expense 399 214 613 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 430,267 $ 175,582 $ 605,849 Gross Margin 62.6 % 64.2 % 63.1 % Adjusted Gross Margin 65.9 % 66.6 % 66.1 %

Supplemental Financial Information

The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Net Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss) Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by our (i) Marketing Services business and (ii) SaaS business. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

