Thryv Accelerates SaaS Revenue in Fourth Quarter 2024, Exceeds Fourth Quarter SaaS Guidance

Business Wire
-

Q4 Total SaaS Revenue Increased 41% Year-Over-Year
Q4 Thryv SaaS Revenue Increased 23% Year-Over-Year
Full Year Total SaaS Revenue Increased 30% Year-Over-Year
Achieves Q4 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17%
Q4 Thryv SaaS Subscribers Increase 50% Year-Over-Year



DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business marketing and sales software platform, reported an increase in Total SaaS revenue of 41% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We delivered a strong fourth quarter with a robust increase in revenue and record SaaS margins, reaching a pivotal inflection point as SaaS now drives the majority of our revenue, reinforcing our transformation into a leading software company,” said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased with the initial integration of Keap, a prominent player in marketing automation for SMBs, and we’re especially excited about the combined strength of our two SMB-focused platforms and the opportunities ahead to drive even greater value for our customers. In the fourth quarter, our total SaaS subscribers increased 73% with the addition of Keap's SaaS clients, the continued conversion of marketing service clients and new client acquisitions. As we look to 2025, we expect our positive momentum to continue as we deliver sustained profitable SaaS revenue growth and margin expansion.”

“We are demonstrating the increasing profitability of each incremental dollar of revenue as we continued to effectively scale our platform and delivered record SaaS gross margins,” stated Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. “In the fourth quarter, we exceeded our SaaS guidance, continued to drive operating efficiencies, and are reiterating our full-year 2025 outlook from our Analyst Day.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Total SaaS revenue was $104.3 million, a 41% increase year-over-year
  • Thryv SaaS1 revenue, which excludes Keap's revenue, was $90.9 million, a 23% increase year-over-year
  • Total Marketing Services revenue was $82.3 million, a 49% decrease year-over-year resulting from the timing of the company's print publication cycles
  • Consolidated total revenue was $186.6 million, a decrease of 21% year-over-year
  • Consolidated net income was $7.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share; compared to net loss of $257.5 million, or $(7.39) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7%
  • Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%
  • Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.7%
  • Consolidated Gross Profit was $123.0 million
  • Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit2 was $127.8 million
  • SaaS Gross Profit was $76.2 million, representing a Gross Margin of 73.1%
  • SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit2 was $79.2 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Margin of 75.9%

Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Total SaaS revenue was $343.5 million, a 30% increase year-over-year
  • Thryv SaaS revenue, which excludes Keap's revenue, was $330.1 million, a 25% increase year-over-year
  • Total Marketing Services revenue was $480.7 million, a 26% decrease year-over-year
  • Consolidated total revenue was $824.2 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year
  • Consolidated net loss was $74.2 million, or $(2.00) per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $83.1 million related to Marketing Services goodwill impairment; compared to net loss of $259.3 million, or $(7.47) per diluted share, for last year
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $162.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%
  • Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $41.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.0%
  • Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $121.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2%
  • Consolidated Gross Profit was $537.2 million
  • Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit2 was $558.9 million
  • SaaS Gross Profit was $238.2 million, representing a Gross Margin of 69.4%
  • SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit1 was $247.2 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Margin of 72.0%
  • Pension obligations, net were $38.0 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $69.4 million as of December 31, 2023, a 45% decrease year-over-year
  • Operating cash flow was $89.8 million compared to $148.2 million for the prior year
  • Free cash flow was $56.2 million compared to $114.8 million for the prior year

SaaS Metrics

  • Total SaaS clients increased 73% year-over-year to 114 thousand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, Thryv SaaS clients increased 50% year-over-year to 99 thousand
  • Seasoned Net Revenue Retention3 was 98% for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 200 bps year-over-year, excluding Keap
  • SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit (“ARPU”)4 was $324 for the fourth quarter of 2024
  • ThryvPay total payment volume was $79 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year

Outlook

Based on information available as of February 26, 2025, Thryv is issuing guidance5 for the first quarter of 2025 and full year 2025 as indicated below:

 

1st Quarter

 

Full Year

(in millions)

2025

 

2025

SaaS Revenue*

$107.5 - $110.0

 

$464.5 - $474.0

SaaS Adjusted EBITDA

$9.0 - $9.5

 

$69.5 - $71.0

*Keap is expected to contribute $75 to $78 million of revenue for the full year 2025.

 

1st Quarter

 

2nd Quarter

 

3rd Quarter

 

4th Quarter

 

Full Year

(in millions)

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

Marketing Services Revenue

$65.0 - $66.0

 

$90.0 - $91.0

 

$83.0 - $84.0

 

$72.0 - $73.0

 

$310.0 - $314.0

Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA

$9.0 - $10.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$77.5 - $78.5

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2024 results.

For analysts to register for this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at a minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to the webcast, please use this link or visit Thryv's Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.thryv.com.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available at this link.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue

$

186,596

 

 

$

236,163

 

 

$

824,156

 

 

$

916,961

 

Cost of services

 

63,569

 

 

 

76,453

 

 

 

286,919

 

 

 

338,714

 

Gross profit

 

123,027

 

 

 

159,710

 

 

 

537,237

 

 

 

578,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

68,162

 

 

 

73,757

 

 

 

270,146

 

 

 

300,538

 

General and administrative

 

62,067

 

 

 

59,238

 

 

 

217,296

 

 

 

208,880

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

268,846

 

 

 

83,094

 

 

 

268,846

 

Total operating expenses

 

130,229

 

 

 

401,841

 

 

 

570,536

 

 

 

778,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss)

 

(7,202

)

 

 

(242,131

)

 

 

(33,299

)

 

 

(200,017

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(4,940

)

 

 

(13,817

)

 

 

(36,494

)

 

 

(61,728

)

Interest expense, related party

 

(4,783

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,277

)

 

 

 

Other components of net periodic pension benefit

 

29,549

 

 

 

6,607

 

 

 

24,806

 

 

 

2,719

 

Other expense

 

(3,163

)

 

 

(276

)

 

 

(10,734

)

 

 

(1,518

)

Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit

 

9,461

 

 

 

(249,617

)

 

 

(65,998

)

 

 

(260,544

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(1,578

)

 

 

(7,924

)

 

 

(8,218

)

 

 

1,249

 

Net income (loss)

$

7,883

 

 

$

(257,541

)

 

$

(74,216

)

 

$

(259,295

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

 

(882

)

 

 

5,402

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

1,070

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

7,001

 

 

$

(252,139

)

 

$

(73,966

)

 

$

(258,225

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.19

 

 

$

(7.39

)

 

$

(2.00

)

 

$

(7.47

)

Diluted

$

0.19

 

 

$

(7.39

)

 

$

(2.00

)

 

$

(7.47

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

40,579,831

 

 

 

34,858,157

 

 

 

37,142,271

 

 

 

34,723,491

 

Diluted

 

41,901,138

 

 

 

34,858,157

 

 

 

37,142,271

 

 

 

34,723,491

 

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,311

 

 

$

18,216

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,051 in 2024 and $14,926 in 2023

 

161,620

 

 

 

205,503

 

Contract assets, net of allowance of $29 in 2024 and $35 in 2023

 

2,127

 

 

 

2,909

 

Taxes receivable

 

6,218

 

 

 

3,085

 

Prepaid expenses

 

13,923

 

 

 

17,771

 

Deferred costs

 

8,402

 

 

 

16,722

 

Other current assets

 

2,119

 

 

 

2,662

 

Total current assets

 

210,720

 

 

 

266,868

 

Fixed assets and capitalized software, net

 

44,478

 

 

 

38,599

 

Goodwill

 

253,318

 

 

 

302,400

 

Intangible assets, net

 

34,259

 

 

 

18,788

 

Deferred tax assets

 

143,495

 

 

 

128,051

 

Other assets

 

25,895

 

 

 

28,464

 

Total assets

$

712,165

 

 

$

783,170

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

13,011

 

 

$

10,348

 

Accrued liabilities

 

95,462

 

 

 

105,903

 

Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits

 

26,196

 

 

 

23,979

 

Contract liabilities

 

40,315

 

 

 

44,558

 

Current portion of Term Loan

 

7,875

 

 

 

70,000

 

Current portion of Term Loan, related party

 

5,250

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

8,151

 

 

 

8,402

 

Total current liabilities

 

196,260

 

 

 

263,190

 

Term Loan, net

 

146,885

 

 

 

230,052

 

Term Loan, net, related party

 

100,436

 

 

 

 

ABL Facility

 

23,891

 

 

 

48,845

 

Pension obligations, net

 

38,014

 

 

 

69,388

 

Other liabilities

 

9,759

 

 

 

18,995

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

318,985

 

 

 

367,280

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,556,740 shares issued and 43,033,960 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024; and 62,660,783 shares issued and 35,302,746 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023

 

706

 

 

 

627

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,272,476

 

 

 

1,151,259

 

Treasury stock - 27,522,780 shares at December 31, 2024 and 27,358,037 shares at December 31, 2023

 

(488,903

)

 

 

(485,793

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(14,941

)

 

 

(15,191

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(572,418

)

 

 

(498,202

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

196,920

 

 

 

152,700

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

712,165

 

 

$

783,170

 

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net (loss)

$

(74,216

)

 

$

(259,295

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

52,789

 

 

 

63,251

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

18,283

 

 

 

14,954

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

4,022

 

 

 

5,422

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(5,270

)

 

 

(12,904

)

Provision for credit losses and service credits

 

22,508

 

 

 

24,516

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

24,118

 

 

 

22,201

 

Other components of net periodic pension benefit

 

(24,806

)

 

 

(2,719

)

Impairment charges

 

83,094

 

 

 

268,846

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

6,638

 

 

 

 

Non-cash loss from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset

 

 

 

 

10,734

 

Other

 

930

 

 

 

603

 

Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

23,167

 

 

 

54,325

 

Contract assets

 

782

 

 

 

(326

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

1,139

 

 

 

7,117

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(26,526

)

 

 

(37,749

)

Other liabilities

 

(16,869

)

 

 

(10,750

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

89,783

 

 

 

148,226

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software

 

(33,537

)

 

 

(33,394

)

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

 

(76,887

)

 

 

(8,897

)

Other

 

 

 

 

(225

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(110,424

)

 

 

(42,516

)

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from Term Loan

 

206,220

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from Term Loan, related party

 

137,480

 

 

 

 

Payments of Term Loan

 

(356,618

)

 

 

(120,000

)

Payments of Term Loan, related party

 

(31,500

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from ABL Facility

 

329,004

 

 

 

919,975

 

Payments of ABL Facility

 

(353,957

)

 

 

(925,684

)

Debt issuance costs

 

(5,480

)

 

 

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

(499

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock warrants

 

 

 

 

15,898

 

Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering expenses

 

87,402

 

 

 

 

Other

 

7,164

 

 

 

6,318

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

19,216

 

 

 

(103,493

)

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(1,344

)

 

 

133

 

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(2,769

)

 

 

2,350

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

20,530

 

 

 

18,180

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

17,761

 

 

$

20,530

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Information

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

44,018

 

 

$

57,027

 

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

15,413

 

 

$

9,313

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset

$

 

 

$

15,760

 

Segment Information

During first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). As a result, the Company reevaluated its segment reporting and determined that Thryv U.S. Marketing Services and Thryv International Marketing Services should be reflected as a single reportable segment, and that Thryv U.S. SaaS and Thryv International SaaS should be reflected as a single reportable segment. As such, beginning on January 1, 2024, the results of our Marketing Services and SaaS businesses are presented as two reportable segments. Comparative prior periods have been recast to reflect the current presentation. The CDOM monitors segment Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of each segment and make decisions about allocating resources to each segment.

The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Change

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Amount

 

%

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing Services

$

82,291

 

$

162,193

 

$

(79,902

)

 

(49.3

)%

SaaS

 

104,305

 

 

73,970

 

 

30,335

 

 

41.0

%

Total Revenue

$

186,596

 

$

236,163

 

$

(49,567

)

 

(21.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing Services

$

12,104

 

$

45,773

 

$

(33,669

)

 

(73.6

)%

SaaS

 

17,276

 

 

6,503

 

 

10,773

 

 

165.7

%

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA6

$

29,380

 

$

52,276

 

$

(22,896

)

 

(43.8

)%

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

Change

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Amount

 

%

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing Services

$

480,680

 

$

653,244

 

$

(172,564

)

 

(26.4

)%

SaaS

 

343,476

 

 

263,717

 

 

79,759

 

 

30.2

%

Total Revenue

$

824,156

 

$

916,961

 

$

(92,805

)

 

(10.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing Services

$

121,241

 

$

175,490

 

$

(54,249

)

 

(30.9

)%

SaaS

 

41,190

 

 

12,025

 

 

29,165

 

 

242.5

%

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA6

$

162,431

 

$

187,515

 

$

(25,084

)

 

(13.4

)%

The following tables set forth reconciliations of our SaaS revenue for the Company to Thryv SaaS revenue and Keap SaaS revenue:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

 

2023

Reconciliation of Thryv SaaS Revenue

 

 

 

SaaS Revenue

$

104,305

 

$

73,970

Less:

 

 

 

Keap SaaS Revenue

 

13,419

 

 

Thryv SaaS Revenue (without Keap)

$

90,886

 

$

73,970

 

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

 

2023

Reconciliation of Thryv SaaS Revenue

 

 

 

SaaS Revenue

$

343,476

 

$

263,717

Less:

 

 

 

Keap SaaS Revenue

 

13,419

 

 

Thryv SaaS Revenue (without Keap)

$

330,057

 

$

263,717

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

We have included Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow because management believes they provide useful information to investors in gaining an overall understanding of our current financial performance and provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. Specifically, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors by excluding certain non-operating items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow are used by management for budgeting and forecasting as well as measuring the Company’s performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow provide investors with the financial measures that closely align with our internal processes.

We define Adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as Net income (loss) plus Interest expense, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and integration expenses, Transaction costs, Stock-based compensation expense, and non-operating expenses, such as, Other components of net periodic pension cost, Loss on early extinguishment of debt, Non-cash loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset, and certain unusual and non-recurring charges that might have been incurred. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) as a performance measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define Adjusted Gross Profit (“Adjusted Gross Profit”) as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of Depreciation and amortization expense and Stock-based compensation expense. We define Free Cash Flow as cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. Such information should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income (loss):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

7,883

 

 

$

(257,541

)

 

$

(74,216

)

 

$

(259,295

)

Interest expense

 

9,723

 

 

 

13,817

 

 

 

46,771

 

 

 

61,728

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

11,645

 

 

 

16,311

 

 

 

52,789

 

 

 

63,251

 

Stock-based compensation expense (1)

 

6,465

 

 

 

5,548

 

 

 

24,118

 

 

 

22,201

 

Restructuring and integration expenses (2)

 

15,018

 

 

 

1,767

 

 

 

32,697

 

 

 

14,612

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

1,578

 

 

 

7,924

 

 

 

8,218

 

 

 

(1,249

)

Transaction costs (3)

 

3,439

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,145

 

 

 

373

 

Other components of net periodic pension benefit (4)

 

(29,549

)

 

 

(6,607

)

 

 

(24,806

)

 

 

(2,719

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,638

 

 

 

 

Non-cash loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,734

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

 

268,846

 

 

 

83,094

 

 

 

268,846

 

Other (7)

 

3,178

 

 

 

2,211

 

 

 

1,983

 

 

 

9,033

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

29,380

 

 

$

52,276

 

 

$

162,431

 

 

$

187,515

 

(1)

We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company’s stock-based compensation awards.

 

(2)

For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. For more information on our restructuring and integration expenses, please see our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

 

(3)

Expenses related to the Keap acquisition during the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Yellow acquisition during the year ended December 31, 2023.

 

(4)

Other components of net periodic pension benefit is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension benefit relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement.

 

(5)

In connection with the debt refinancing completed on May 1, 2024, we recorded a Loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of certain unamortized debt issuance costs on our prior Term Loan and prior ABL Facility.

 

(6)

In connection with the YP acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date.

 

(7)

Other primarily includes foreign exchange-related expense.

The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

Marketing Services

 

SaaS

 

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

46,796

 

 

$

76,231

 

 

$

123,027

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

1,837

 

 

 

2,830

 

 

 

4,667

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

47

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

155

 

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

48,680

 

 

$

79,169

 

 

$

127,849

 

Gross Margin

 

56.9

%

 

 

73.1

%

 

 

65.9

%

Adjusted Gross Margin

 

59.2

%

 

 

75.9

%

 

 

68.5

%

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Marketing Services

 

SaaS

 

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

109,752

 

 

$

49,958

 

 

$

159,710

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

4,021

 

 

 

1,575

 

 

 

5,596

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

74

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

117

 

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

113,847

 

 

$

51,576

 

 

$

165,423

 

Gross Margin

 

67.7

%

 

 

67.5

%

 

 

67.6

%

Adjusted Gross Margin

 

70.2

%

 

 

69.7

%

 

 

70.0

%

 

Year Ended December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

Marketing Services

 

SaaS

 

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

299,015

 

 

$

238,222

 

 

$

537,237

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

12,406

 

 

 

8,600

 

 

 

21,006

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

327

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

663

 

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

311,748

 

 

$

247,158

 

 

$

558,906

 

Gross Margin

 

62.2

%

 

 

69.4

%

 

 

65.2

%

Adjusted Gross Margin

 

64.9

%

 

 

72.0

%

 

 

67.8

%

 

Year Ended December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

Marketing Services

 

SaaS

 

Total

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

409,057

 

 

$

169,190

 

 

$

578,247

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

20,811

 

 

 

6,178

 

 

 

26,989

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

399

 

 

 

214

 

 

 

613

 

Adjusted Gross Profit

$

430,267

 

 

$

175,582

 

 

$

605,849

 

Gross Margin

 

62.6

%

 

 

64.2

%

 

 

63.1

%

Adjusted Gross Margin

 

65.9

%

 

 

66.6

%

 

 

66.1

%

Supplemental Financial Information

The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Net Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss) Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by our (i) Marketing Services business and (ii) SaaS business. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.


