Thryv Accelerates SaaS Revenue in Fourth Quarter 2024, Exceeds Fourth Quarter SaaS Guidance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business marketing and sales software platform, reported an increase in Total SaaS revenue of 41% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024.
“We delivered a strong fourth quarter with a robust increase in revenue and record SaaS margins, reaching a pivotal inflection point as SaaS now drives the majority of our revenue, reinforcing our transformation into a leading software company,” said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased with the initial integration of Keap, a prominent player in marketing automation for SMBs, and we’re especially excited about the combined strength of our two SMB-focused platforms and the opportunities ahead to drive even greater value for our customers. In the fourth quarter, our total SaaS subscribers increased 73% with the addition of Keap's SaaS clients, the continued conversion of marketing service clients and new client acquisitions. As we look to 2025, we expect our positive momentum to continue as we deliver sustained profitable SaaS revenue growth and margin expansion.”
“We are demonstrating the increasing profitability of each incremental dollar of revenue as we continued to effectively scale our platform and delivered record SaaS gross margins,” stated Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. “In the fourth quarter, we exceeded our SaaS guidance, continued to drive operating efficiencies, and are reiterating our full-year 2025 outlook from our Analyst Day.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Total SaaS revenue was $104.3 million, a 41% increase year-over-year
- Thryv SaaS1 revenue, which excludes Keap's revenue, was $90.9 million, a 23% increase year-over-year
- Total Marketing Services revenue was $82.3 million, a 49% decrease year-over-year resulting from the timing of the company's print publication cycles
- Consolidated total revenue was $186.6 million, a decrease of 21% year-over-year
- Consolidated net income was $7.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share; compared to net loss of $257.5 million, or $(7.39) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7%
- Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%
- Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.7%
- Consolidated Gross Profit was $123.0 million
- Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit2 was $127.8 million
- SaaS Gross Profit was $76.2 million, representing a Gross Margin of 73.1%
- SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit2 was $79.2 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Margin of 75.9%
Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights:
- Total SaaS revenue was $343.5 million, a 30% increase year-over-year
- Thryv SaaS revenue, which excludes Keap's revenue, was $330.1 million, a 25% increase year-over-year
- Total Marketing Services revenue was $480.7 million, a 26% decrease year-over-year
- Consolidated total revenue was $824.2 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year
- Consolidated net loss was $74.2 million, or $(2.00) per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $83.1 million related to Marketing Services goodwill impairment; compared to net loss of $259.3 million, or $(7.47) per diluted share, for last year
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $162.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%
- Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $41.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.0%
- Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $121.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2%
- Consolidated Gross Profit was $537.2 million
- Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit2 was $558.9 million
- SaaS Gross Profit was $238.2 million, representing a Gross Margin of 69.4%
- SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit1 was $247.2 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Margin of 72.0%
- Pension obligations, net were $38.0 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $69.4 million as of December 31, 2023, a 45% decrease year-over-year
- Operating cash flow was $89.8 million compared to $148.2 million for the prior year
- Free cash flow was $56.2 million compared to $114.8 million for the prior year
SaaS Metrics
- Total SaaS clients increased 73% year-over-year to 114 thousand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, Thryv SaaS clients increased 50% year-over-year to 99 thousand
- Seasoned Net Revenue Retention3 was 98% for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 200 bps year-over-year, excluding Keap
- SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit (“ARPU”)4 was $324 for the fourth quarter of 2024
- ThryvPay total payment volume was $79 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year
Outlook
Based on information available as of February 26, 2025, Thryv is issuing guidance5 for the first quarter of 2025 and full year 2025 as indicated below:
1st Quarter
Full Year
(in millions)
2025
2025
SaaS Revenue*
$107.5 - $110.0
$464.5 - $474.0
SaaS Adjusted EBITDA
$9.0 - $9.5
$69.5 - $71.0
*Keap is expected to contribute $75 to $78 million of revenue for the full year 2025.
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Full Year
(in millions)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2025
Marketing Services Revenue
$65.0 - $66.0
$90.0 - $91.0
$83.0 - $84.0
$72.0 - $73.0
$310.0 - $314.0
Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA
$9.0 - $10.0
$77.5 - $78.5
Earnings Conference Call Information
Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2024 results.
For analysts to register for this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at a minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to the webcast, please use this link or visit Thryv's Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.thryv.com.
If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available at this link.
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
186,596
$
236,163
$
824,156
$
916,961
Cost of services
63,569
76,453
286,919
338,714
Gross profit
123,027
159,710
537,237
578,247
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
68,162
73,757
270,146
300,538
General and administrative
62,067
59,238
217,296
208,880
Impairment charges
—
268,846
83,094
268,846
Total operating expenses
130,229
401,841
570,536
778,264
Operating (loss)
(7,202
)
(242,131
)
(33,299
)
(200,017
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(4,940
)
(13,817
)
(36,494
)
(61,728
)
Interest expense, related party
(4,783
)
—
(10,277
)
—
Other components of net periodic pension benefit
29,549
6,607
24,806
2,719
Other expense
(3,163
)
(276
)
(10,734
)
(1,518
)
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit
9,461
(249,617
)
(65,998
)
(260,544
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(1,578
)
(7,924
)
(8,218
)
1,249
Net income (loss)
$
7,883
$
(257,541
)
$
(74,216
)
$
(259,295
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
(882
)
5,402
250
1,070
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
7,001
$
(252,139
)
$
(73,966
)
$
(258,225
)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.19
$
(7.39
)
$
(2.00
)
$
(7.47
)
Diluted
$
0.19
$
(7.39
)
$
(2.00
)
$
(7.47
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
40,579,831
34,858,157
37,142,271
34,723,491
Diluted
41,901,138
34,858,157
37,142,271
34,723,491
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,311
$
18,216
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,051 in 2024 and $14,926 in 2023
161,620
205,503
Contract assets, net of allowance of $29 in 2024 and $35 in 2023
2,127
2,909
Taxes receivable
6,218
3,085
Prepaid expenses
13,923
17,771
Deferred costs
8,402
16,722
Other current assets
2,119
2,662
Total current assets
210,720
266,868
Fixed assets and capitalized software, net
44,478
38,599
Goodwill
253,318
302,400
Intangible assets, net
34,259
18,788
Deferred tax assets
143,495
128,051
Other assets
25,895
28,464
Total assets
$
712,165
$
783,170
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
13,011
$
10,348
Accrued liabilities
95,462
105,903
Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits
26,196
23,979
Contract liabilities
40,315
44,558
Current portion of Term Loan
7,875
70,000
Current portion of Term Loan, related party
5,250
—
Other current liabilities
8,151
8,402
Total current liabilities
196,260
263,190
Term Loan, net
146,885
230,052
Term Loan, net, related party
100,436
—
ABL Facility
23,891
48,845
Pension obligations, net
38,014
69,388
Other liabilities
9,759
18,995
Total long-term liabilities
318,985
367,280
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,556,740 shares issued and 43,033,960 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024; and 62,660,783 shares issued and 35,302,746 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023
706
627
Additional paid-in capital
1,272,476
1,151,259
Treasury stock - 27,522,780 shares at December 31, 2024 and 27,358,037 shares at December 31, 2023
(488,903
)
(485,793
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,941
)
(15,191
)
Accumulated deficit
(572,418
)
(498,202
)
Total stockholders' equity
196,920
152,700
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
712,165
$
783,170
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net (loss)
$
(74,216
)
$
(259,295
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
52,789
63,251
Amortization of deferred commissions
18,283
14,954
Amortization of debt issuance costs
4,022
5,422
Deferred income taxes
(5,270
)
(12,904
)
Provision for credit losses and service credits
22,508
24,516
Stock-based compensation expense
24,118
22,201
Other components of net periodic pension benefit
(24,806
)
(2,719
)
Impairment charges
83,094
268,846
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
6,638
—
Non-cash loss from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset
—
10,734
Other
930
603
Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
23,167
54,325
Contract assets
782
(326
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,139
7,117
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(26,526
)
(37,749
)
Other liabilities
(16,869
)
(10,750
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
89,783
148,226
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software
(33,537
)
(33,394
)
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired
(76,887
)
(8,897
)
Other
—
(225
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(110,424
)
(42,516
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from Term Loan
206,220
—
Proceeds from Term Loan, related party
137,480
—
Payments of Term Loan
(356,618
)
(120,000
)
Payments of Term Loan, related party
(31,500
)
—
Proceeds from ABL Facility
329,004
919,975
Payments of ABL Facility
(353,957
)
(925,684
)
Debt issuance costs
(5,480
)
—
Purchase of treasury stock
(499
)
—
Proceeds from exercises of stock warrants
—
15,898
Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering expenses
87,402
—
Other
7,164
6,318
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
19,216
(103,493
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,344
)
133
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,769
)
2,350
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
20,530
18,180
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
17,761
$
20,530
Supplemental Information
Cash paid for interest
$
44,018
$
57,027
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
15,413
$
9,313
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset
$
—
$
15,760
Segment Information
During first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). As a result, the Company reevaluated its segment reporting and determined that Thryv U.S. Marketing Services and Thryv International Marketing Services should be reflected as a single reportable segment, and that Thryv U.S. SaaS and Thryv International SaaS should be reflected as a single reportable segment. As such, beginning on January 1, 2024, the results of our Marketing Services and SaaS businesses are presented as two reportable segments. Comparative prior periods have been recast to reflect the current presentation. The CDOM monitors segment Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of each segment and make decisions about allocating resources to each segment.
The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Change
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Amount
%
Revenue
Marketing Services
$
82,291
$
162,193
$
(79,902
)
(49.3
)%
SaaS
104,305
73,970
30,335
41.0
%
Total Revenue
$
186,596
$
236,163
$
(49,567
)
(21.0
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
Marketing Services
$
12,104
$
45,773
$
(33,669
)
(73.6
)%
SaaS
17,276
6,503
10,773
165.7
%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA6
$
29,380
$
52,276
$
(22,896
)
(43.8
)%
Years Ended December 31,
Change
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Amount
%
Revenue
Marketing Services
$
480,680
$
653,244
$
(172,564
)
(26.4
)%
SaaS
343,476
263,717
79,759
30.2
%
Total Revenue
$
824,156
$
916,961
$
(92,805
)
(10.1
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
Marketing Services
$
121,241
$
175,490
$
(54,249
)
(30.9
)%
SaaS
41,190
12,025
29,165
242.5
%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA6
$
162,431
$
187,515
$
(25,084
)
(13.4
)%
The following tables set forth reconciliations of our SaaS revenue for the Company to Thryv SaaS revenue and Keap SaaS revenue:
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Thryv SaaS Revenue
SaaS Revenue
$
104,305
$
73,970
Less:
Keap SaaS Revenue
13,419
—
Thryv SaaS Revenue (without Keap)
$
90,886
$
73,970
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Thryv SaaS Revenue
SaaS Revenue
$
343,476
$
263,717
Less:
Keap SaaS Revenue
13,419
—
Thryv SaaS Revenue (without Keap)
$
330,057
$
263,717
Non-GAAP Measures
Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
We have included Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow because management believes they provide useful information to investors in gaining an overall understanding of our current financial performance and provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. Specifically, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors by excluding certain non-operating items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow are used by management for budgeting and forecasting as well as measuring the Company’s performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow provide investors with the financial measures that closely align with our internal processes.
We define Adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as Net income (loss) plus Interest expense, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and integration expenses, Transaction costs, Stock-based compensation expense, and non-operating expenses, such as, Other components of net periodic pension cost, Loss on early extinguishment of debt, Non-cash loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset, and certain unusual and non-recurring charges that might have been incurred. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) as a performance measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define Adjusted Gross Profit (“Adjusted Gross Profit”) as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of Depreciation and amortization expense and Stock-based compensation expense. We define Free Cash Flow as cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures.
Non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. Such information should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income (loss):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
$
7,883
$
(257,541
)
$
(74,216
)
$
(259,295
)
Interest expense
9,723
13,817
46,771
61,728
Depreciation and amortization expense
11,645
16,311
52,789
63,251
Stock-based compensation expense (1)
6,465
5,548
24,118
22,201
Restructuring and integration expenses (2)
15,018
1,767
32,697
14,612
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,578
7,924
8,218
(1,249
)
Transaction costs (3)
3,439
—
5,145
373
Other components of net periodic pension benefit (4)
(29,549
)
(6,607
)
(24,806
)
(2,719
)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5)
—
—
6,638
—
Non-cash loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (6)
—
—
—
10,734
Impairment charges
—
268,846
83,094
268,846
Other (7)
3,178
2,211
1,983
9,033
Adjusted EBITDA
$
29,380
$
52,276
$
162,431
$
187,515
(1)
We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company’s stock-based compensation awards.
(2)
For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. For more information on our restructuring and integration expenses, please see our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
(3)
Expenses related to the Keap acquisition during the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Yellow acquisition during the year ended December 31, 2023.
(4)
Other components of net periodic pension benefit is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension benefit relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement.
(5)
In connection with the debt refinancing completed on May 1, 2024, we recorded a Loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of certain unamortized debt issuance costs on our prior Term Loan and prior ABL Facility.
(6)
In connection with the YP acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date.
(7)
Other primarily includes foreign exchange-related expense.
The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
46,796
$
76,231
$
123,027
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,837
2,830
4,667
Stock-based compensation expense
47
108
155
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
48,680
$
79,169
$
127,849
Gross Margin
56.9
%
73.1
%
65.9
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
59.2
%
75.9
%
68.5
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
109,752
$
49,958
$
159,710
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,021
1,575
5,596
Stock-based compensation expense
74
43
117
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
113,847
$
51,576
$
165,423
Gross Margin
67.7
%
67.5
%
67.6
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
70.2
%
69.7
%
70.0
%
Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
299,015
$
238,222
$
537,237
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
12,406
8,600
21,006
Stock-based compensation expense
327
336
663
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
311,748
$
247,158
$
558,906
Gross Margin
62.2
%
69.4
%
65.2
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
64.9
%
72.0
%
67.8
%
Year Ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
409,057
$
169,190
$
578,247
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
20,811
6,178
26,989
Stock-based compensation expense
399
214
613
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
430,267
$
175,582
$
605,849
Gross Margin
62.6
%
64.2
%
63.1
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
65.9
%
66.6
%
66.1
%
Supplemental Financial Information
The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Net Income (Loss), Net Income (Loss) Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by our (i) Marketing Services business and (ii) SaaS business. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
