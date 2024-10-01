THRONE AND LIBERTY, a Massive-Scale, Free-to-Play RPG, Available Now on PC and Console

Multiplayer online role-playing game combining massive-scale PvP with guild-focused combat in a dynamic world now available on PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Games and NCSOFT welcome players to journey into the vast open world of Solisium in THRONE AND LIBERTY on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. In this epic massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), players join forces with fellow adventurers, charge into monumental battles, and tip the odds in their favor by triggering powerful environmental effects. In THRONE AND LIBERTY, exploration is built on a unique traversal system where characters morph into a variety of creatures to soar through the air, dash across fields, and swim through the seas. The game is free-to-play and features cross-platform play. View the launch trailer here.





THRONE AND LIBERTY is a MMORPG that combines narrative-rich adventure and guild-focused gameplay within the vast, persistent world of Solisium. The game features constantly shifting geographical landscapes and environmental features that drastically change the course of play. A breadth of content awaits players including massive-scale PvP modes, PvE content like co-op dungeons and open-world bosses, a variety of skills like fishing and cooking, and a mysterious world to explore alone or with friends.

“NCSOFT has long history of developing and publishing beloved multiplayer franchises, and has been an exceptional collaborative partner,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “A major part of our publishing strategy is bringing beautifully crafted and well-loved games from developers around the world and bringing them to new audiences. We’ve worked closely with NCSOFT, guided throughout by feedback from early players, to shape THRONE AND LIBERTY into a game we believe has great potential to captivate players around the world.”

In the game, players choose their weapon loadout and venture forth alone or alongside their allies, while taking on challenging yet rewarding Dynamic Events, Dungeons, Boss Raids, Conquest Battles and Castle Sieges. The unique Weapon Combination System enables players to swap between any two weapons in their loadout to entirely change their playstyle, without adhering to a specific class or skill set, and chain together powerful attacks to decimate enemies that stand in the way.

Amazon Games collaborated with leading South Korean video game developer and publisher NCSOFT to localize and translate the rich world of THRONE AND LIBERTY into English, Spanish, French, German, Brazilian-Portuguese, and Japanese text, with audio localized into English, Korean, and Japanese. Today, Amazon Games invites players in North and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan to play the MMORPG in their respective regions after months of anticipation.

“It’s been about two and a half years since our first meeting with Amazon Games. Together, we’ve worked tirelessly as one team to prepare for launch,” said Moonyoung Choi, Head of Division for Throne and Liberty at NCSOFT. “Amazon has always trusted our development team, and they truly understand what global players need. For Throne and Liberty, Amazon has been the best partner, and I’m confident they will continue to be an even better one moving forward. Now, I’m filled with anticipation to finally share the results of our efforts with players around the world. Throne and Liberty is an MMORPG for everyone, and I’m certain it will bring joy to fans everywhere.”

THRONE AND LIBERTY is available now for free on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and is rated ESRB T (Teen).

