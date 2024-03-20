Thrive Named Middle Market Dealmaker of the Year by Boston Business Journal

Leading Managed Service Provider Recognized for Strategic Acquisitions, Delivering Unrivaled Service and Technology Advantages to Customers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and traditional managed service provider (MSP) services, announced that it has been named as Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) Dealmaker of the Year as part of the BBJ’s Middle Market Leaders program – a ranking of the top 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts. Thrive was honored for the ten acquisitions they have completed over the past two years, as well as the double-digit organic growth they have achieved via widespread adoption of their cybersecurity and next generation managed services platform.





“Many middle market companies are struggling with the complexity of technology, cybersecurity, and work from home issues since the pandemic and need a true partner to help them augment their overtaxed IT staffs,” said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. “Being recognized as Dealmaker of the Year by Boston Business Journal validates our approach of combining industry-leading solutions to these complex IT problems with a consummate emphasis on technology service and results.”

The Middle Market Leaders list is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across industries such as life sciences, technology, construction, professional services, and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion from 2020 to 2022. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company’s total revenue. The company rankings will be unveiled during the BBJ’s 2023 Middle Market Leader Awards event on Wednesday, March 20th at the Boston Park Plaza and Boston Chops Downtown restaurant in Boston.

To view this year’s list, click here. To learn more about Thrive and its offerings, visit the website.

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global IT outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals, providing exclusive, in-depth coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective each week.

Contacts

Amanda Maguire



thrive@v2comms.com