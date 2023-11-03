 Thrive Named Channel Futures 2023 Security Provider of the Year

Award highlights Thrive’s dedication to excellence in delivering cutting-edge, comprehensive cybersecurity programs to businesses across the globe.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thrive, a premier provider of cybersecurity and digital transformation Managed Services, is proud to announce that it has been named The Channel Futures 2023 Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP) of the Year. Thrive was honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala on Wednesday, November 1st, at the renowned Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Florida.





Thrive’s achievement as The Channel Futures 2023 MSSP of the Year is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to protect and empower their clients with all-inclusive cybersecurity solutions. Thrive stands out amongst its peers based upon its unique approach in utilizing industry leading tools in combination with their 24x7x365 eyes-on-glass Security Operation Center (SOC) personnel and cybersecurity mesh automation systems to harden their clients’ security posture, end-to-end. Rather than selling a handful of point in time solutions, like many of their competitors, Thrive has consistently demonstrated innovation, expertise, and a client-centric approach to helping them orchestrate all security functions through Thrive’s SOAR & ServiceNow state-of-the art platforms.

“We’re honored to be recognized as The Channel Futures 2023 MSSP of the Year,” said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team to prioritize our clients’ security needs. In an age where data breaches and cyber threats are rampant, Thrive remains steadfast in our mission to provide the best possible protection for businesses across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific.”

Before the MSP 501 Gala, Mr. Stephenson was a featured expert panelist during these esteemed sessions at the Channel Futures MSP Summit: “Gaining an Edge in Cybersecurity with AI: A Channel Partners Playbook” and “(Almost) Everything you need to know about AI: Tips and Best Practices for Building AI Solutions Customers Actually Need.”

About Thrive

Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services & client security programs designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company’s Thrive5 Methodology ensures each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, visit thrivenextgen.com.

