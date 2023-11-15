Thrive Appoints Kristina O’Connell as EVP, Global Marketing

Tech industry veteran joins Thrive to expand brand, culture, and influence

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thrive, a premier provider of Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Managed Services, proudly announced today that tech industry veteran Kristina O’Connell has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. O’Connell is a pivotal force in driving Thrive’s commitment to global expansion and fortifying the company’s dominant position in the US, Europe, and Canada.





With a proven track record spanning over three decades in the tech industry, O’Connell brings to Thrive an unparalleled wealth of knowledge and expertise in brand development, creative innovation, and marketing strategy. Her unique insights and extensive experience have previously driven success in marketing leadership roles across diverse technology domains, including networking, storage, enterprise software, SaaS, and AI-powered software.

“We look forward to leveraging Kristina’s experience across all verticals with her strong track record of establishing and amplifying brands,” said Rob Stephenson, CEO at Thrive. “Thrive has a tremendous breadth of technology services, a comprehensive, world renown cybersecurity practice, a leading ServiceNow & Microsoft Digital Transformation platform and the best employees in the business, so we are excited Kristina is here to amplify that message to the market.”

Before joining Thrive, Kristina managed marketing at WiTricity, where she helped build and develop the market for electric vehicle wireless charging (B2B2C) from an MIT spin-out to commercialization. O’Connell served ExaGrid for a decade, defining brand and creative strategy in the Tiered Backup Storage enterprise market. At F5 Networks, she led the company’s worldwide marketing and was instrumental in helping F5 pioneer the load-balancing market from startup through IPO to #1 in global market share.

“I’m honored to be part of the Thrive team,” said O’Connell. “Thrive’s growth and reputation have earned high marks in the industry. Our customer’s experience is our priority, so the confidence they have in us, and our technology is where everything begins.”

For more information about Thrive, visit thrivenextgen.com.

About Thrive



Thrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company’s Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application achieves peak performance, scale, uptime, and the highest level of security. For more information, visit thrivenextgen.com.

Thrive: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

Contacts

MEDIA:

Kristina O’Connell



Thrive



EVP, Marketing



koconnell@thrivenetworks.com

978.764.7960