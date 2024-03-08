Three RXO Leaders Win Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2024 Pros to Know Award

Lou Amo, Brian Dean and Alyssa Myers recognized as top leaders in the supply chain industry





CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RXO #RXO—RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, announced today that Lou Amo, Brian Dean and Alyssa Myers were named 2024 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The annual award recognizes top supply chain professionals who serve as an example for other leaders.

“Lou, Brian and Alyssa are integral parts of the RXO team, and their dedication, expertise and innovations have been instrumental to driving our success,” said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer at RXO. “We value these leaders for their commitment to RXO’s customers and employees, and their work also guides us toward more agile, sustainable and customer-centric supply chains in the future.”

Amo serves as president of RXO’s freight brokerage business, leading a team that connects shippers and carriers to move freight quickly and safely across North America. Under his leadership, RXO’s brokerage volume continues to increase despite a soft freight market, netting a 15 percent increase in Q4 2023. He is also invested in employee success and well-being and has helped grow the brokerage team by 45 percent over the past three years. Amo plays an instrumental role in developing leaders by providing them with hands-on learning opportunities. He also hosts regular internal webinars to provide his broader team with insights about the state of the logistics industry.

Dean was named president of RXO’s managed transportation business unit in 2023. As a leader, he strives to retain customers by creating competitive solutions and focusing on continuous improvement. Dean has been integral to the growth of the managed transportation business, developing creative solutions for customers and their freight needs. In 2023, 100% of customers whose contracts were up for renewal entered new agreements with RXO. Dean’s creative approach to pricing and custom solutions continues to power the managed transportation business.

Myers, vice president of technology at RXO, works to develop and implement RXO’s proprietary freight brokerage programs. With an educational background in marketing and management information systems and a decade of experience in technical product management, Myers brings a unique perspective to the logistics industry. She helped implement a multitude of improvements in RXO Connect™ – a platform that connects shippers to a network of more than 100,000 carriers. Myers also led the launch of RXO’s app that helps carriers find freight, RXO Drive™. Throughout the past 12 months, RXO Drive has become one of the top mobile apps for carriers in the industry, surpassing one million downloads in March 2023.

“Many of today’s supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they’re innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They’ve spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

