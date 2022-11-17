Three iA Employees Honored with Top Women in Health Awards

INDIANAPOLIS & JOHNSON CITY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iA, a provider of software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment and automation solutions, celebrated three of its employees being recognized at Drug Store News’ Fourth Annual Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty Awards held in Chicago, Illinois.

Rachael Clark, Vice President of Commercial Sales, received a Rising Star award. As Vice President of Commercial Sales, Rachael works with large-scale retail chain grocery stores, mainstream pharmacies, and digital pharmacies, as well as independent mom-and-pop operations. Rachael is responsible for a team of account executives that work to promote iA’s technology across North America and globally by developing long-term strategies, while also organizing and maintaining sales operations.

Bobbi Jamriska, Senior Vice President, Product Management, received an award for Business Excellence. Bobbi leads the Product Management team at iA that is responsible for the iA portfolio of solutions, where she manages the strategy, development, and go-to-market planning. She has been a pharmacy tech for 12 years, and has led global product management initiatives as well as new product development experiences.

Stacey Weber, Senior Director of Customer Operations, received an award for Business Excellence. Stacey oversees the customer support division, where she manages a team of 35 remote technicians who assist customers in using iA’s Rx fulfillment solutions, which include automated prescription filling robots and innovative warehouse management systems. In addition to ensuring customers receive timely and helpful assistance, she also oversees standardization and process improvement for iA’s call center and for the customers that use iA solutions.

“We are incredibly proud of our team members,” said Tom Utech, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Rachael, Bobbi, and Stacey all represent the best of iA, and we are very lucky to be able to work with them every day.”

About iA



iA is a leading-edge provider of software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment solutions. With over 30 years in pharmacy fulfillment, iA has invented and developed a suite of software-driven pharmacy automation solutions. From NEXiA software to automated modular hardware and sophisticated counting and collation devices, iA pharmacy automation solutions and technology empower pharmacists. iA can run the prescription fulfillment process from end to end, helping pharmacies manage fulfillment and inventory to help lower costs, improve efficiency and provide comprehensive Rx tracking and real-time support. For high-volume centralized fulfillment or pharmacy operations — iA can help customers transform their pharmacy.



Learn more at https://iarx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

