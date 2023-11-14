Three Avetta Executives Honored for Business and Product Innovation in Supply Chain Risk Management

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business and Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognize Avetta women for exceptional innovation and leadership.

LEHI, Utah & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riskmanagement–Three Avetta® executives were recognized at the annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business ceremony in New York and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain Forum in Atlanta.





2023 Women in Supply Chain Award: Avetta Director of Product Management Caitlin Bergman

Avetta Director of Product Management Caitlin Bergman Silver 2023 Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year: Avetta Vice President of Client Success Erin Watkinson

Avetta Vice President of Client Success Erin Watkinson Bronze 2023 Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year in Canada: Avetta Director of Sales Nicole Brackett

The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female executives whose accomplishments and mentorship set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognized Avetta’s Director of Product Management Caitlin Bergman’s contributions to promoting workforce development throughout global supply chains. Bergman leads product strategy and development for Avetta’s worker management technologies, with a focus on compliance, health, and safety. The technologies are used by the world’s largest manufacturing, food and beverage, mining and metals, and utilities companies, with over 300,000 contract workers sharing skills and qualifications with employers.

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business are the world’s premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run.

Avetta Vice President of Client Success, Erin Watkinson, was honored for exemplary dedication to client success and commitment to driving excellence. For over two decades, Watkinson’s expertise has helped SaaS companies achieve industry-leading Net Retention Rate percentages, supported by Net Promoter Scores and product adoption rates. Under Watkinson’s leadership, Avetta’s global client success team transformed into data-driven, strategic technology advisors who proactively help clients address supply chain risk management challenges by leveraging Avetta’s platform and suite of services. Watkinson’s passion for client experiences motivates her to build, deliver, and lead professional services practices, implement success programs and identify solutions to meet every client’s need.

Avetta Director of Sales, Nicole Brackett, was awarded for advancing Avetta’s development and expansion in Canada. Brackett exceeded sales targets and expanded Avetta’s customer base by formulating and executing a robust strategic plan for individual and team goals. Her communication of Avetta’s value proposition through compelling presentations and proposals helped build and strengthen long-lasting client relationships. Brackett’s reporting on Canada’s market factors influenced tactical budgets and strategic direction to enable informed decision-making at the senior leadership level.

“Avetta is delighted to celebrate and recognize the work of these trailblazers. Their contributions are building safer, more sustainable and secure supply chains,” said Avetta’s Chief Executive Officer Arshad Matin.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.

About Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

Contacts

Avetta PR Contact

Product Marketing Manager Alyssa Rock



alyssa.rock@avetta.com