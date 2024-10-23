Thredd releases expert guide for U.S. issuance via BIN sponsorship

Developed for new market entrants, the 22-page report provides important facts and expert insights to inform a journey to the American payments sector.





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thredd, a leading next-generation global payments processor, today released “Launching in America. A guide to issuing via BIN sponsorship.” a complimentary report for programme managers and fintechs considering expansion into the American payments market.

Filled with important facts and expert insights into the challenges and requirements faced by foreign entities, the guide is a must-have for global payments executives and any organisation considering bringing their payments-related value proposition to the U.S.

“Entering the U.S. payments market can be challenging. Having successfully helped our clients make the journey, we’ve created this guide to share some of the key facts and learnings,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “Passporting programmes into the U.S. is complex, but with a well-considered plan, forward-thinking organisations can rapidly expand their business.”

Contents of the guide include:

Why the American market?

Current regulatory and business climate

Key parties and their roles

Requirements and due diligence

Evaluating and being evaluated by BIN sponsors

Definitions, checklists and regulatory primers

Go to market

Takeaways

To download a free copy of the guide, visit https://bit.ly/Launching-in-America.

About Thredd:

Thredd is the trusted next-gen payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, across 44 countries.

Thredd’s unique offering is its client-centric approach, combining hands-on support with modern, reliable, and scalable technology. Thredd’s assured solution accelerates the development and delivery of consumer and corporate payments components embedded within digital banks, as well as for expense management, B2B payments, crypto, lending, credit, Buy Now Pay Later (“BNPL”), FX, remittance, and open banking innovators. By partnering with our clients from concept to creation with our easily configurable solutions, we allow these leaders the agility to achieve their core business aspirations.

Thredd has enabled market leaders since 2007 and has a highly reliable platform with 99.99% availability. Thredd’s highly customisable solutions on our API-first platform, surrounded by our in-depth industry expertise, value-added services, global presence, and technical resilience, are designed to scale with ease. Thredd is certified by Visa and Mastercard to process transactions globally and has branded offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore, and Sydney, with remote colleagues based all over the world.

