Thredd Appoints Ava Kelly as Chief Product Officer

Thredd reports record growth in Asia-Pacific and continues to deepen its customer coverage worldwide

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thredd, a fast-growing ‘next-gen’ payments platform, has today announced the appointment of Ava Kelly as Chief Product Officer (CPO).


Ava brings over 25 years of global experience in the payments industry having worked primarily at Visa and American Express. She has successfully delivered and implemented groundbreaking products, including the US VISA Signature premium product platform, propelling it to a market leader position. Ava also led Visa’s global premium product platform strategy, resulting in successful market launches in North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Ava joins Thredd from i2c and will help to accelerate Thredd’s global market expansion while driving innovation across product lines.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the passionate and dynamic Thredd team,” said Ava Kelly. “The issuer processing space is ripe for disruption, and Thredd’s bold vision and product roadmap has the potential to completely change the landscape. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team in delivering it.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ava to Thredd,” said Jim McCarthy, EVP – Global Product and Sales. “We continue to invest strongly in world class talent who share our vision for the future of payments. We see enormous opportunities to modernise the payments tech stack to support money movement worldwide and are investing in Thredd’s global platform for the long term. We look forward to unveiling our new future-focused products and solutions as they start to spin off the conveyer belt.”

This appointment follows hot on the heels of Thredd’s recent rebranding from GPS in April 2023 and reports of record sales growth in the Asia-Pacific region. In the last quarter, Thredd has won new business in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Singapore, further strengthening its dominant position in the next-gen B2B corporate expense management and marketplace segments. Thredd serves its Asia-Pacific-based clients from its offices in Singapore and Australia.

The rebranding to Thredd reflects the company’s pivotal role in weaving together the different ‘threads’ of the next-gen global payments ecosystem to drive the growth of electronic payments. With a new leadership team comprising industry veterans who understand the importance of balancing innovation with risk and compliance, combined with the backing of future-focused investors, this rebranding marks the next phase of the customer partnership and product innovation, bringing the aspirations of innovative payments visionaries to life.

