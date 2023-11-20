ThreatX Named a Representative Vendor in the November 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report

Company was also recently identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security 2023 report, Gartner Hype Cycle for APIs 2023 report, and Gartner Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security 2023 report

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThreatX, the leading API and application protection platform, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, which we believe highlights our commitment to protecting organizations from rapidly evolving, sophisticated threats to APIs and applications.





This report gives security teams a clear overview of and guidance on this important market. Gartner uses client interactions, vendor briefings, and analyst research to verify that the offerings by Representative Vendors represent examples of this market.

As attackers increasingly set their sights on APIs and applications, the cloud WAAP space will play a key role in keeping organizations and their customers safe. We are proud of this recognition and to be a part of this critical market.

The 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud WAAP explains how “The characteristics of modern applications and the significant growth in the number of cloud-native web applications and APIs have organically expanded attack surfaces. This is driving enterprises to defend against the associated threats and is influencing their need to adopt cloud WAAP solutions.”

The report further states that organizations should “prefer WAAP solutions that provide the ability to get inside an application, such as a container-based WAF that can leverage extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) to provide kernel- and network-level security visibility.”

ThreatX is the only solution that protects both APIs and applications at the edge and at runtime with powerful risk-based, real-time blocking. ThreatX is unique in its ability to not just identify threats to APIs and applications but to block them, in real time. ThreatX also blocks in a more targeted way with risk-based blocking that only takes effect when an attacker’s behavior reaches a certain threshold. Additionally, ThreatX Runtime API and Application Protection (RAAP) extends protection to running APIs and applications – giving organizations a 360-degree ability to detect, track, and block threats.

“ThreatX continues to deliver on our promise to ensure customer APIs and applications remain safe with risk-based, real-time protection,” said Gene Fay, CEO of ThreatX. “We’re extremely proud to be recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud WAAP, and hope the report helps teams better understand this evolving market.”

View a complimentary copy of the Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, Dale Koeppen, Aaron McQuaid, Adam Hils, Rajpreet Kaur, November 13, 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ThreatX



ThreatX is managed API and application protection that lets you secure them with confidence, not complexity. It blocks botnets and advanced attacks in real time, letting enterprises keep attackers at bay without lifting a finger. Trusted by companies in every industry across the globe, ThreatX profiles attackers and blocks advanced risks to protect APIs and applications 24/7. Learn more at https://www.threatx.com.

Contacts

Media:

Daysi Robles Lopez



threatx@pancomm.com