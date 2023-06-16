ThreatQuotient Named a 2023 Top Place to Work by The Washington Post

For the second year in a row, the Virginia-based leader in security operations solutions was recognized for outstanding company culture

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, is pleased to be included in the Washington Post’s list of Top Workplaces for two consecutive years. This competitive list recognizes employers of all sizes across the D.C. metro region that foster excellent workplace culture and community. Companies are selected based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture.

Over the last three years, not only has ThreatQuotient’s global footprint expanded, but the company’s “work from home” workforce has grown as well. To keep remote team members as engaged as possible while empowering employees with the flexibility to work from anywhere, ThreatQuotient has started hosting quarterly business reviews in person at local breweries and parks. Additionally, company-wide “All Hands” meetings are increasingly held at venues that offer team bonding opportunities and an entertainment factor, such as Topgolf.

“ThreatQuotient takes great pride in our corporate culture and the unique quirks that make our global team feel closer than geography alone may suggest,” said John Czupak, President and CEO, ThreatQuotient. “Every employee – from the software engineers that build our technology, to sales and marketing, customer success and beyond – plays a role in making our company a positive place to work and somewhere we can all make an impact on the cybersecurity industry. I look forward to what the rest of 2023 has in store for our team, and the creative ways we will continue to stand out as a top workplace.”

Company culture at ThreatQuotient includes policies like “Well Being Friday”, where employees are encouraged to log off by 1pm on Fridays and decide how they want to spend that time as a way to support a healthy work/life balance. A cornerstone of ThreatQuotient’s culture has also been driven by two employee-nominated award programs. One is given out on a daily basis for employees to recognize each other for their hard work. The other program is awarded on a quarterly basis to recognize team members who go above and beyond in their role to make things happen without expecting anything in return.

Inclusion on the 2023 list of Washington Post Top Workplaces adds to a growing list of recognition for ThreatQuotient so far this year. A multi-category winner in the 2023 Cyber Defense Magazine Global Infosec Awards, ThreatQuotient was named the Market Leader for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Market Leader for Threat Intelligence. The company also won two Cybersecurity World Awards: Silver in Security Operations Center (SOC), and Bronze in Security Orchestration, Automation & Response (SOAR). Finally, ThreatQuotient’s Director of Alliances, Haig Colter, was named to CRN’s Channel Chief List for 2023.

For more information about ThreatQuotient, please visit www.threatq.com, or register for the upcoming webinar, “ThreatQ Cyber Forum: Vulnerability Prioritization based on Intelligence and Context” on June 29 at 10:00 am ET.

