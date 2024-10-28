Home Business Wire Thousands of Healthcare Professionals Gather in Nashville for NextGen Healthcare’s Annual User...
Thousands of Healthcare Professionals Gather in Nashville for NextGen Healthcare’s Annual User Group Meeting

di Business Wire

UGM 24 Shines Spotlight on Technology that Empowers Providers and Patients and Drives Efficiency and Outcomes

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NextGenHealthcare–Thousands of ambulatory healthcare professionals from around the country have traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, this week to hear from industry leaders and explore the latest healthcare technology at UGM 24.


NextGen Healthcare’s highly anticipated annual user group meeting (UGM) is being held October 27-30 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Themed “It’s Time,” this year’s gathering highlights the many ways technology is making providers more efficient and helping patients better engage with their care.

Attendees will experience NextGen® Ambient Assist, an AI-driven ambient listening solution that can save providers up to two hours of documentation time per day. Additionally, they’ll see the NextGen® Closed Loop™ Patient & Practice Experience in action—this integrated platform facilitates every aspect of the patient journey from access to intake, visit, health management, and care coordination. Attendees will also preview the NextGen® Enterprise Data Warehouse, a new offering that helps NextGen® Enterprise clients leverage data and analytics to make informed decisions with ease.

“Energy levels are high as we kick off this year’s user group meeting. Our clients are making a tremendous difference in communities across the country and UGM 24 is all about amplifying that impact,” said David Sides, CEO, NextGen Healthcare. “Attendees look forward to hearing how peer practices have implemented the latest technologies and strategies to create more efficient workflows and facilitate better outcomes for their patients.”

Other UGM 24 highlights include:

  • More than 130 breakout sessions on topics from optimizing workflows to navigating regulatory challenges to understanding population health
  • A CXO Summit designed to facilitate conversations among practice leaders
  • Updates on NextGen® Enterprise 8 (NGE 8), the most-advanced version of the award-winning NextGen Enterprise EHR
  • Excellence in Healthcare Awards—presented to clients who demonstrate leadership in the areas of Innovation, Integration and Interoperability, Financial Management and Clinical Care
  • 1:1 hands-on training in NextGen Healthcare’s learning laboratory

Live UGM 24 updates will be shared on NextGen Healthcare’s Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram pages with the hashtag #NextGenUGM24.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Contact
Anjali Bright

(731) 234-6422

Abright@nextgen.com

