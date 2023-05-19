<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it will take part in the following conferences with the investment community:

  • J.P. Morgan

    Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

    Boston, MA

    Monday, May 22, 2023

    Fireside at 2:30 – 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TD Cowen

    Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

    New York, NY

    Wednesday, May 31, 2023

    Fireside at 2:35 – 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Baird

    Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

    New York, NY

    Wednesday, June 7, 2023

    Fireside at 2:35 – 3:05 p.m. ET
  • William Blair

    Growth Stock Conference

    Chicago, IL

    Thursday, June 8, 2023

    Fireside at 10:30 – 11:10 a.m. CT
  • Bank of America

    Global Technology Conference

    San Francisco, CA

    Thursday, June 8, 2023

    Fireside at 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. PT

Timing and participation may be subject to change.

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com

Supporting resources:

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Thoughtworks uses and intends to continue to use our investor relations website at https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on Twitter and LinkedIn, as a means of publicly disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investor contact:
Rob Muller, global head of investor relations

Email: investor-relations@thoughtworks.com

Media contact:
Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com
Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568

