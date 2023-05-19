Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it will take part in the following conferences with the investment community:

J.P. Morgan



Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference



Boston, MA



Monday, May 22, 2023



Fireside at 2:30 – 3:05 p.m. ET



TD Cowen



Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



New York, NY



Wednesday, May 31, 2023



Fireside at 2:35 – 3:05 p.m. ET



Baird



Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference



New York, NY



Wednesday, June 7, 2023



Fireside at 2:35 – 3:05 p.m. ET



William Blair



Growth Stock Conference



Chicago, IL



Thursday, June 8, 2023



Fireside at 10:30 – 11:10 a.m. CT



Bank of America



Global Technology Conference



San Francisco, CA



Thursday, June 8, 2023



Fireside at 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. PT

Timing and participation may be subject to change.

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com

Supporting resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

– ### – <TWKS915>

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Thoughtworks uses and intends to continue to use our investor relations website at https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on Twitter and LinkedIn, as a means of publicly disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Rob Muller, global head of investor relations



Email: investor-relations@thoughtworks.com

Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations



Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568