Thoughtworks to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it will take part in the following events with the investment community:





J.P. Morgan



Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference



Boston, MA



Monday, May 20, 2024



Fireside at 2:30 p.m. ET

TD Cowen



Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



New York, NY



Wednesday, May 29, 2024



Fireside at 10:50 a.m. ET

BofA Securities



Global Technology Conference



San Francisco, CA



Tuesday, June 4, 2024



Meetings only

Baird



Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference



New York, NY



Wednesday, June 5, 2024



Fireside at 1:25 p.m. ET

Wolfe Research



Small and Mid-Cap Conference



New York, NY



Wednesday, June 5, 2024



Meetings only

Timing and participation may be subject to change.

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com

Supporting resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

– ### – <TWKS915>

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Thoughtworks uses and intends to continue to use our investor relations website at https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on X, formerly Twitter, and LinkedIn, as a means of publicly disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investor contact:

Rob Muller, global head of investor relations



Email: investor-relations@thoughtworks.com



Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations



Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568