Thoughtworks to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it will take part in the following events with the investment community:


  • J.P. Morgan

    Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

    Boston, MA

    Monday, May 20, 2024

    Fireside at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TD Cowen

    Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

    New York, NY

    Wednesday, May 29, 2024

    Fireside at 10:50 a.m. ET
  • BofA Securities

    Global Technology Conference

    San Francisco, CA

    Tuesday, June 4, 2024

    Meetings only
  • Baird

    Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

    New York, NY

    Wednesday, June 5, 2024

    Fireside at 1:25 p.m. ET
  • Wolfe Research

    Small and Mid-Cap Conference

    New York, NY

    Wednesday, June 5, 2024

    Meetings only

Timing and participation may be subject to change.

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com

Supporting resources:

– ### –

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Thoughtworks uses and intends to continue to use our investor relations website at https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on X, formerly Twitter, and LinkedIn, as a means of publicly disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investor contact:
Rob Muller, global head of investor relations

Email: investor-relations@thoughtworks.com

Media contact:
Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com
Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568

