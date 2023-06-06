Thoughtworks Selects Rachel Laycock as Next Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Rebecca Parsons named CTO Emerita





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced the selection of Rachel Laycock as its next chief technology officer (CTO). As CTO, Laycock will play a key leadership role in the continued development and communication of Thoughtworks’ technology strategy and vision. Laycock will report to Thoughtworks’ president and chief executive officer, Guo Xiao.

Laycock, previously the global managing director for the Enterprise Modernization, Platforms and Cloud (EMPC) service line, succeeds Dr. Rebecca Parsons who has served as CTO for 16 years and has co-authored a number of books. Dr. Parsons will become Thoughtworks’ first-ever CTO emerita, honoring her extraordinary impact on the company during her tenure and signifying the advisory role she will play moving forward, including continuing to speak externally and write on speeding the adoption of emerging technologies and its positive impact on society. This planned transition augments our technology strategy and leadership capacity to ensure we stay ahead of the fast-changing technology landscape.

“ The evolution of Thoughtworks’ technology leadership team builds on the company’s unequaled track record and proven ability to be agile and adapt to continuous change,” said Xiao. “ Under Rebecca’s strong direction and leadership, Thoughtworks has developed the foundation of a world-class technology organization. Her leadership contributed significantly to our reputation for pioneering numerous innovative trends and solidified our enduring advocacy for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry, particularly increasing the number of women in coding and STEM. I am confident in Rachel’s ability to build upon this foundation, leading the next chapter in Thoughtworks’ journey as we execute upon our vision to be a strategic partner to our clients and their ambitious missions.”

Laycock has been with Thoughtworks for more than a decade, beginning as a developer and working with clients across the globe on increasingly complex business challenges. Before leading the EMPC service line, she was head of technology for North America, and has also worked with Rebecca and the team on creating Technology Radar, a biannual report informed by Thoughtworks’ observations, conversations and frontline experiences solving its global clients’ toughest business challenges.

“ It is both an honor and a privilege to take on the role of CTO for Thoughtworks,” said Laycock. “ Our technology organization is composed of engineers with an unwavering commitment to technology excellence and driving innovation. I hope to be as successful as Rebecca in leading this very talented team as we deepen our thought leadership and continue to deliver extraordinary impact through our technology and culture.”

