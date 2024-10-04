Thoughtworks and AI Singapore Join Forces to Advance Reliability of AI and Its Adoption

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced a strategic collaboration with AI Singapore (AISG) to drive innovation to help make GenAI reliable through developing novel methods, tools and best practices that meaningfully evaluate GenAI applications. The unique challenges of GenAI, stemming from its reliance on massive datasets and complex algorithms, pose a significant threat to its widespread adoption.









“ At AI Singapore, we are dedicated to anchoring deep national capabilities, creating social and economic impact, nurturing local talent and fostering a vibrant AI ecosystem. This commitment opens up valuable opportunities for companies to collaborate in shaping the future of AI innovation,” said Dr Leslie Teo, senior director of AI Products at AI Singapore. “ Our partnership with Thoughtworks, a pioneer in AI-enabled software and data engineering, is a significant step in enhancing our joint research and training initiatives, as well as promoting collaborative knowledge and infrastructure exchange. Together, we are equipping tech innovators with the essential skills, tools and best practices to transform AI pilots into impactful solutions, driving growth and delivering business value.”

The collaboration, formalized at the Public Sector Day Singapore organized by AWS and GovInsider, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), is the second of its kind between Thoughtworks and AI Singapore. Specifically, the agreement involves accelerating the development and deployment of AI applications by providing:

Joint research and training initiatives: Engaging in collaborative research projects to explore cutting-edge AI and analytics technologies, while simultaneously developing and delivering training programs to foster competence in the field.

Engaging in collaborative research projects to explore cutting-edge AI and analytics technologies, while simultaneously developing and delivering training programs to foster competence in the field. Collaborative knowledge and infrastructure exchange: Promoting knowledge sharing with access to Thoughtworks’ expertise in lean product development, agile practices and cloud technologies. This is coupled with software tools and an exchange of resources to drive research and development, while simultaneously establishing a collaborative infrastructure to support joint research and facilitate technology transfer.

“ Thoughtworks is thrilled to partner with AI Singapore, the national AI program, with an impressive body of work towards developing innovative and differentiated AI solutions that will grow businesses across various sectors and society-at-large,” said Shayan Mohanty, head of AI research at Thoughtworks. “ This collaboration will enable us to leverage each other’s strengths, tap into Singapore’s deep national capabilities in AI and Thoughtworks’ 30+ years at the forefront of innovation, integrating the best of software and data engineering to drive AI for the greater public good for Singapore and the region.”

This MOU will involve collaboration with the Thoughtworks AI research team to advance research and expertise in independently evaluating the accuracy, efficacy, costs and risks of large language models (LLMs). These technology-driven capabilities will enable organizations to accelerate time-to-value for their AI initiatives, helping them move beyond proof-of-concept stages and into full-scale production, unlocking a wider range of use cases.

About AISG

AI Singapore (AISG) is a national programme launched by the National Research Foundation (NRF), Singapore, to catalyse, synergise and boost Singapore’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to power our future digital economy.

AISG will bring together all Singapore-based research institutions and the vibrant ecosystem of AI start-ups and companies developing AI products, to perform use-inspired research, grow the knowledge, create the tools, and develop the talent to power Singapore’s AI efforts.

AISG is driven by a government-wide partnership comprising NRF, Smart Nation Group (SNG), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), amongst others.

For more information on AI Singapore, please visit https://www.aisingapore.org.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

