Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) Welcomes Esteemed Fellows to Advance Global Healthcare Innovation

Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, today proudly announces the appointment of a distinguished cohort of industry leaders as TLI Fellows, underscoring TLI's unwavering dedication to driving meaningful change and enhancing global health.





“Our Fellows are thought leaders and innovators drawn from the healthcare landscape in the U.S. and around the world,” explains Shawn Murphy, Vice President, TLI. “These visionaries are at the forefront of fueling the innovation that forms the core of TLI’s mission – driving transformative change projects in the healthcare sector.”

Meet the Newest TLI Fellow Members:

– Joseph Carabello, president and CEO, CPR Strategic Marketing and Communications

– Laura Carabello, CCO, CPR Strategic Marketing and Communications

– Marna Ericson, PhD, assistant professor, Department of Dermatology, University of Minnesota

– Jonathan Wiesen, MD, founder and CMO, MediOrbis

– Robert Mozayeni, MD, founder and executive director, Translational Medical Group

– Peter Chakales, CEO, Healytics

– Philip J. R. Day, MD, founder and CEO, GeneGini

– Robin Robinson, PhD, CEO, Esperovax, Inc.

– Ran Rossignol, MD, FAAFP and FMAPS, Rossignol Medical Center

– Paul Kent, founder, disAbled Life Alliance

– Matthew Levine, director of grants, partnerships and advocacy, American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDA)



– Beth Lambert, executive director, Epidemic Answers

TLI is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovative thinking and action, envisioning a world where health outcomes are significantly improved through innovation and data-driven solutions. The Foundation pursues its mission to foster transformative changes that inspire hope for patients and families confronting challenging health conditions. TLI’s core values, encompassing innovation, integrity, partnership, impartiality, intellectual curiosity and excellence, drive its efforts to integrate science, technology and strategic thinking for the public benefit. This approach creates a dynamic platform for meaningful change while effectively navigating the complexities of our ever-changing world.

Murphy continues, “These distinguished Fellows bring extensive experience, profound expertise and unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare. They play a vital role in shaping TLI’s vision for a world where transformative change, cutting-edge innovation and data-driven solutions merge to provide hope and improved care to patients and their families. Together, we are determined to harness the power of thought leadership and innovation to address the most pressing health challenges of our time.”

About TLI



The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

