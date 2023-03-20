ThoroughCare Enhances Health Records Access to Improve Patient Care Across Communities

Azalea Health Integration Expands ThoroughCare’s Care Management Capabilities

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accountablecareorganizations–ThoroughCare continues to move forward with innovative software solutions for patient care by announcing a new initiative to expand electronic health record (EHR) access through a partnership with Azalea Health. Azalea Health provides cloud-based healthcare software that enhances ThoroughCare’s digital care coordination capabilities to health clinics and physicians utilizing Azalea’s EHR.

“Information is a key component healthcare professionals need in order to provide efficient care to their patients,” said Dan Godla, Founder & CEO of ThoroughCare. “Thanks to Azalea Health, more information will be readily available to doctors. A more comprehensive data view can help ensure patients receive proactive, actionable care, throughout their care journey.”

Electronic health record integration can help streamline care coordination efforts between providers and patients. By improving the ease of access to a patient’s medical records, healthcare providers can utilize inclusive patient data for the next best actions. ThoroughCare’s partnership with Azalea enables clinicians to import critical patient health information from Azalea into their care coordination platform, including demographics, diagnosis codes, allergies, lab results, medications, & vitals. Additionally, ThoroughCare’s patient care plan can be uploaded into their corresponding Azalea EHR, for consistent patient details across systems.

“At Azalea Health, we aim to provide healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make the critical work they do easier to manage,” said Baha Zeidan, CEO of Azalea Health. “We look forward to our partnership with ThoroughCare enhancing the care patients receive by giving healthcare providers more comprehensive patient data within their electronic health records.”

ThoroughCare, Inc., an integrated care coordination software platform, has helped healthcare providers overcome healthcare challenges through intuitive software solutions for streamlined patient care. To discover how your healthcare organization can partner with ThoroughCare, contact a representative by visiting https://www.thoroughcare.net.

About ThoroughCare

Founded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides digital care coordination solutions to over 600 health clinics and physician practices throughout the United States. ThoroughCare’s intuitive software, analytics, and mobile applications are designed to support a holistic, continuum of care for healthy patients and thriving practices. Organizations use ThoroughCare’s SaaS platform to enable personalized health experiences, streamline value-based care delivery, and help identify the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records and revenue cycle management designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.AzaleaHealth.com.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from ThoroughCare, journalists and analysts may call 844-842-6422.



Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.

Contacts

Vivek Subramany – Vice President, Marketing



844-842-6422



vsubramany@thoroughcare.net