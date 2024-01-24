ThoroughCare Earns NCQA’s Population Health Management Prevalidation

Certification endorses the quality and effectiveness of ThoroughCare’s software.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThoroughCare, Inc., a digital care coordination platform that enables care delivery organizations to deliver value-based care effectively, announced it has achieved Population Health Management (PHM) Prevalidation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). ThoroughCare’s Care Delivery and Analytics software has been prevalidated across four Accreditation programs: Health Plan, Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization, Case Management, and Population Health.

“This prevalidation demonstrates ThoroughCare’s commitment to supporting our clients’ rapidly evolving needs,” said Dan Godla, Founder & CEO of ThoroughCare. “Not only does this enhance our own credibility, but it allows healthcare organizations to make better informed, data-driven decisions, ultimately leading to improved patient care.”

NCQA’s PHM Prevalidation is designed to help health plans and other organizations identify health IT solutions that alleviate or increase the efficiency of administrative tasks. The review process includes a rigorous evaluation of the functionality of the product. This includes its reporting functions, report examples, screenshots, live demonstrations, and more. The NCQA then approves or declines credit based on a thorough review of the submitted information, designating the factors for which the product can support health plans or other organizations.

“NCQA PHM Prevalidation serves as a prestigious recognition and assurance of health information technology (Health IT) systems that align with the Population Health Management model established by the NCQA,” said Kathryn Anderton, Director of Clinical Services at ThoroughCare. “This prevalidation is particularly crucial for Health IT vendors like ThoroughCare seeking to support organizations involved in managing populations across various risk levels, as it demonstrates that their products meet or exceed NCQA’s stringent PHM standards.” ThoroughCare achieving NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation reinforces its alignment with NCQA’s rigorous standards.

ThoroughCare’s attainment of NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation is attributed to its advanced functionalities designed to elevate population health management. Through integrating diverse data sources such as Electronic Health Records and other health networks, ThoroughCare provides a comprehensive patient overview crucial for effective healthcare decision-making. The inclusion of robust reporting tools empowers healthcare organizations to analyze patient data comprehensively, facilitating strategic planning, and informed interventions. This, combined with a unique stratification tool, enables easy identification of eligible programs and efficient allocation of resources.

These innovative solutions showcase ThoroughCare’s commitment to meeting NCQA standards across the Health Plan (standards years 2023/2024), Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization (standards years 2023/2024), Case Management (standards year 2020), and Population Health (standards year 2019) accreditation programs. This positions the platform as a vital resource for healthcare organizations engaged in population health management.

About ThoroughCare

Founded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides digital care coordination solutions to over 700 care delivery organizations throughout the United States. ThoroughCare’s comprehensive care coordination, analytics, and mobile applications are designed to enable personalized health experiences, streamline value-based care delivery, and help identify the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net.

About the National Committee of Quality Assurance

The National Committee of Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations, and recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed healthcare choices.

