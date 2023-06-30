Thompson Street Capital Partners Platform Gurobi Optimization Completes Acquisition of October Sky

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today that TSCP portfolio company Gurobi Optimization (Gurobi), a provider of decision intelligence technology, has acquired October Sky, a Japan-based provider of mathematical optimization services and custom solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





Gurobi’s acquisition of October Sky marks a significant milestone in the growth and expansion of both companies. This strategic move will allow Gurobi to leverage October Sky’s extensive expertise and experience in mathematical optimization services. The combined forces of Gurobi and October Sky will empower customers across industries to tackle complex business challenges efficiently and effectively. As the sole distributor of Gurobi Optimizer in Japan, October Sky has fostered a strong and collaborative partnership with Gurobi for more than 13 years.

Mr. Shigeru Watada, President and Co-Founder of October Sky, said, “Joining forces with Gurobi presents an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and accelerate the adoption of mathematical optimization technology in Japan. We are excited to bring our consulting services and training programs to a wider audience, ultimately empowering organizations to optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth.”

“Acquiring October Sky is a key step in our commitment to helping customers make smarter, faster decisions with our industry-leading decision intelligence technology,” said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi. “Their deep knowledge and experience in mathematical optimization, combined with our industry-leading software and expertise, will enable us to further enhance our offerings and better serve customers in Japan and in the Asia Pacific region.”

Craig Albrecht, TSCP Managing Director, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of October Sky as the first add-on acquisition for Gurobi. The deep expertise and skill of the October Sky team represents a unique opportunity for Gurobi to expand its presence in Japan and reach both customers and users more directly.”

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. We have acquired more than 200 companies in the Life Sciences & Healthcare Services, Software & Technology and Business Services & Consumer Products sectors and have managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

Contacts

Sarah Bowes



BackBay Communications



sarah.bowes@backbaycommunications.com

(860) 805-1759