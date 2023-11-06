Thompson Street Capital Partners and Endicott Capital Portfolio Company MediaRadar Acquires Kantar Group’s Vivvix

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, and Endicott Capital (Endicott), an investment fund focused exclusively on the information services sector, today announced the acquisition of Vivvix by MediaRadar, a portfolio company of TSCP and Endicott. The addition of Vivvix, the Advertising Intelligence unit of the Kantar Group, positions MediaRadar as a definitive source of advertising data and insights, serving the entire media ecosystem from media owners to agencies and brands. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





“By combining Vivvix and MediaRadar, we offer a complete view of the entire advertising industry,” said Todd Krizelman, CEO and co-founder of MediaRadar. “By bringing these companies together, we are able to provide unparalleled market intelligence, allowing media sellers, brands, and agencies to navigate the dynamic advertising landscape with even greater confidence.”

As the ad industry continues to evolve with new formats across traditional channels and emerging platforms, the need for transparent, trusted and high-quality data has never been more critical. These insights allow media companies, brands, and agencies to navigate the growing fragmentation and complexity, informing decisions in ad sales, brand strategy, and media planning and buying. The acquisition of Vivvix by MediaRadar, with its complementary channel coverage, bolsters data capabilities for the Company, introducing new areas such as local TV, radio, and search, while also extending its reach into Out of Home advertising and the Canadian market. Unified as one platform, MediaRadar will deliver the most comprehensive near real-time advertising intelligence available.

“The combination of MediaRadar and Vivvix will enhance the Company’s ability to successfully execute against its plans for growth while strategically expanding its platform to best serve the needs of its media, agency, and brand clients,” said Dan Cooper, Director at TSCP. “This solidifies MediaRadar’s position as a market leader in a fast-paced, expanding environment. We’re excited about the many opportunities this combination creates.”

Today, more than 20,000 users rely on MediaRadar’s extensive database that tracks more than $200 billion of annual media spend across more than four million brands. Vivvix’s advertising intelligence footprint spans $250 billion-plus in media spend. Together these platforms are relied on by brands, agencies and media sellers to provide advertising intelligence integral to their core business decisions.

Dan Seideman, Principal at Endicott Capital added, “MediaRadar’s lengthy track record of investments in its data and operational foundation positions it to successfully integrate these businesses and deliver increased value to clients — both sellers and buyers of advertising. We’re thrilled to support the team as they bring together these two high quality companies and invest in growth and innovation.”

MediaRadar and Vivvix are both AI-powered platforms, with AI used to track and collect advertising insights across media channels, as well as to power sales recommendations and prospecting tools. Following the transaction, MediaRadar’s expanded resources and capital will allow it to further invest in cutting-edge data and tech capabilities, building next-gen solutions that drive maximum value for its customers and cementing its position as the industry’s analytics leader.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal advisor and Solomon Partners served as financial advisor to MediaRadar.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. TSCP has acquired more than 200 companies in the Life Sciences & Healthcare Services, Software & Technology and Business Services & Consumer Products sectors and has managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

About Endicott Capital

Endicott Capital is a New York–based investment firm with extensive private equity experience. Endicott invests exclusively in technology-enabled B2B companies providing critical data and analytics to a wide range of sectors and end-markets. A value-added investor with significant operating expertise in the information services sector, Endicott partners with management teams and other shareholders to build strong companies that drive growth and maximize value. For more information: www.endicottgp.com.

About MediaRadar

MediaRadar offers a suite of tools that provide sales intelligence and enablement directly to media and ad tech sales personnel, as well as new business development executives at agencies. The company tailors its products to support broadcasters, dotcoms, ad tech companies, magazines, newspapers, mobile media companies, and events.

The platform’s intelligence capabilities are powered by a proprietary combination of AI and machine learning. Through its technology, MediaRadar distills multi-channel campaign intelligence into actionable competitive insights, brand analysis, and prospecting reports, all in one easy-to-use platform. Ad sales teams leverage these insights to identify the best prospects, build and nurture stronger relationships with clients, and close more business. For more information about MediaRadar, visit www.mediaradar.com.

