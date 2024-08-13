Thomas Young, Intuitive Websites CEO, Releases New Book: “Digital Marketing in the Age of AI”

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Intuitive Websites announces the release of Thomas Young’s book, “Digital Marketing in the Age of AI.” This book explores AI’s practical applications in marketing, offering insights for businesses to leverage AI for success.









The book details how integrating AI technologies in digital marketing helps companies stay competitive. Readers will understand AI’s role in identifying prospective customers, engaging them at the right moment, and providing tailored content throughout their buyer’s journey.

“AI is reshaping digital marketing,” said Thomas Young. “This book demystifies AI and offers a roadmap for businesses to harness its potential. Whether you’re a seasoned marketer or just starting, you’ll find practical insights to transform your marketing efforts. While other books talk about AI hype, this book shows you how to use AI meaningfully.”

Key Features Include:

Understanding AI in Marketing: A deep dive into AI fundamentals and its applications in digital marketing.

A deep dive into AI fundamentals and its applications in digital marketing. Practical Strategies: Step-by-step guides to implementing AI-driven marketing strategies that deliver results.

Step-by-step guides to implementing AI-driven marketing strategies that deliver results. Case Studies: Real-world examples of companies successfully integrating AI into their marketing.

Real-world examples of companies successfully integrating AI into their marketing. Future Trends: Insights into AI’s future in digital marketing and how businesses can prepare.

Early reviews praise the book for its clarity, depth, and practical approach. Industry experts highlight it as a must-read for anyone looking to leverage AI in their marketing strategies.

About Thomas Young

Thomas Young is a digital marketing expert, speaker, and consultant with a track record of helping businesses achieve their marketing goals. Under his leadership, Intuitive Websites has become a trusted partner for companies optimizing their digital presence and driving growth. As the founder and CEO of Intuitive Websites, Thomas Young brings decades of experience to this guide.

“Digital Marketing in the Age of AI” is now available for purchase on Amazon and will soon be in bookstores nationwide. For more information about the book and author, please visit IntuitiveWebsites.com.

About Intuitive Websites

Intuitive Websites is a digital marketing agency specializing in website design, content marketing, SEO, and online advertising. Founded by Thomas Young, the company helps businesses achieve their marketing goals through innovative and data-driven strategies. In business since 2004, they have made the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years.

Contacts

Contact for Media Bookings

Pati Barczynska



PR Manager, Intuitive Websites

Email: pati@intuitivewebsites.com

Phone: (719) 433-0031