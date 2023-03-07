Thomas P.M. Barnett Joins Throughline, Inc.

Bestselling author and leading geopolitical strategist to provide future-thinking insights through a new book.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ANM—Throughline, Inc. (Throughline), one of the nation’s leading enterprise and design strategy firms, announces today that Thomas P.M. Barnett has joined the firm as a principal business strategist as he is set to publish his latest title, America’s New Map, Restoring Our Global Leadership in an Era of Climate Change and Demographic Collapse. Barnett will speak about the themes in his new book and offer advisory and scenario planning engagements to share how the converging forces of geopolitical realities, climate change, technology, and demographic shifts will affect every field and industry over the next century.





Barnett is a leading security geopolitical strategist and New York Times bestselling author, who has worked in U.S. national security circles since the end of the Cold War. He is known for his work at the Naval War College and at the Office of Force Transformation in the Department of Defense under the direction of the late Vice Admiral Arthur K. Cebrowski (U.S. Navy, Ret.).

“We are honored to work with Thomas and collaborate with him to launch his latest book,” said Scott Williams, founder and owner of Throughline. “His unique perspective will empower the national security community, government agencies, and multinational corporations to navigate the uncertainties of the next century with data-backed insights and a new visual toolset.

America’s New Map, analyzes the current geopolitical landscape and decodes the complexities of today’s world through seven global research-based phenomena, which are illustrated by Throughline’s graphic artist, Jim Nuttle, and will serve as tools for leaders. These seven themes, called ‘throughlines’ in the book, visually articulate the interplay between the complex global dynamics that will shape the decades to come.

“In order to win tomorrow, America needs a new vision to tackle the uncertainties of our shared future,” said Barnett. “Throughline understood how to visualize these ideas in an impactful and thought-provoking way. I look forward to the year ahead as we collaborate and – hopefully – inspire action from leaders across the world.”

Over his career, Barnett has authored more than 500 publications and has delivered more than 1,000 speeches across all 50 U.S. states and over 50 countries. Thomas holds a PhD in political science from Harvard University.

In addition to the book, Throughline will bring Barnett’s unique perspective and insights to organizations in the public and private sector through keynote speeches, workshops, advising, and master classes. To learn more please contact Liz Gaither, lgaither@throughline.com.

About Throughline

Throughline, Inc. is a privately held enterprise design strategy firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a global reach as well as a presence in 10 states and an office in Leonardtown, MD. Since 2005, Throughline has supported more than 90 clients in the government space including the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Department of Defense and commercial leaders, such as Campbell Soup Company, Northrop Grumman and the World Wildlife Fund. Throughline specializes in harnessing the power of visual communications to transform established organizations into adaptive enterprises using design strategy, iterative co-creation and creative business solutions.

