Thomas Camp joins Exdion Solutions as President and Head of Healthcare Operations

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veteran healthcare technology executive Thomas E. Camp has joined Exdion Solutions as President and Head of Healthcare Operations.





L.S. Ram, Founder and CEO of Exdion, said, “Thomas Camp brings a wealth of healthcare industry experience to the ExdionHealth team and its industry-leading technology platform.”

ExdionHealth has developed ExdionACE, a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and complex rules-based decision platform that improves the financial performance of Urgent care centers, Workers’ Comp, and Occ Med centers.

Camp explained, “Urgent Care Centers continue to face increasing financial pressures including coding challenges that can reduce revenue and the ability to be nimble in the competitive healthcare environment. ExdionHealth’s AI technology provides a solution that can be implemented in a relatively short time.”

Camp has held executive management positions including Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales at healthcare services firms, major pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers such as Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Novartis, and Philips Healthcare.

ExdionACE can analyze thousands of patient encounters within a few minutes and ensure accurate coding. It also identifies revenue leakage and compliance gaps. The highly configurable SAAS platform scales and evolves with frequent CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) updates so that acute care clinics remain profitable and continue to serve their communities.

About ExdionHealth

ExdionHealth is a global healthtech technology firm helping medical practices prepare for the digital tomorrow. Its technology solutions transform revenue cycles through AI, data science, and automation. As a medical coding powerhouse, the company services numerous medical practices through its flagship platform ExdionACE. ExdionACE is an all-in-one platform offering multiple modules including an auto coding module for high coding accuracy, a revenue integrity module that leverages code relationship algorithms ICD/CPT (International Classification of Disease/Current Procedural Terminology) and a continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) module that drives CDI by recognizing E&M (Evaluation/Measurement) levels, medical decision making, and missing documentation. ExdionHealth was recognized as a Top 10 Healthcare Workflow Solution Providers by Healthcare Tech Outlook in 2021. For more information, please visit https://exdionhealth.com/.

Contacts

Joy Scott, President & CEO



Scott Public Relations



Joy@scottpublicrelations.com

818-610-0270