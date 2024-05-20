This Father’s Day, Staples Is Helping Dads ‘Cut the Cord’ With Their Box of Old Cables to Create the First-of-its-kind “Cable” Knit Sweater Vest Collection

As the go-to destination for hard-to-recycle items, Staples® is transforming dad’s notorious box of unusable cables into the ultimate statement piece he’ll actually want to wear

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Father’s Day approaches, Staples is celebrating the unique quirks that make every dad special, including his infamous box of outdated and unusable cables he just can’t seem to part with. Staples is revolutionizing Father’s Day gifting this year with a one-of-a-kind solution: the “Cable” Knit Sweater Vest. Literally crafted from cords woven into the fabric, you can give dad the ultimate statement piece he’ll actually want to wear, ensuring he can keep the cables he loves close to his heart.









As the go-to destination for hard-to-recycle items, Staples is lending a hand to help dad “cut the cord” by decluttering his office the sustainable way. From May 20 through June 10, customers who recycle their old cables, cords, and other tech at Staples stores nationwide (for free) will be eligible for a chance to win an exclusive, limited-edition “cable” knit sweater vest.1 Plus, everyone who recycles will receive an instant $10 off $30 coupon, and Staples Easy Rewards members will also earn 1,000 points – ensuring you can find and save on the perfect Father’s Day gift in store.

“ Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond just recycling ink cartridges. We’re constantly working to develop innovative solutions to reduce waste and promote environmental responsibility,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer at Staples US Retail. “ With over 165 million pounds of technology recycled since 2012, Staples is leading the recycling charge towards a greener future.”

Staples’ recycling program continues to expand and accepts items you never thought possible – like writing supplies, laptops, batteries (even alkaline), gaming systems and more. Staples makes recycling convenient and simple, thanks to recycling partners ERI and Close The Loop who ensure all recyclables are handled responsibly. Best of all, recycling at Staples stores nationwide is completely free for accepted product categories2.

“ We applaud Staples for continuing to enhance what is already a robust recycling program by engaging consumers in fun and informative ways, such as this Father’s Day campaign focused on cords,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “ As recyclers, our mission is to keep all materials that make up electronic devices out of landfills – this includes everything from metals, glass, plastic, batteries…and yes, cords and cables. It should all be recycled responsibly!”

The “Cable” Knit Sweater Vest isn’t just a fashion statement – it’s a symbol of sustainability and innovation. Embodying both practicality and style, this #dadfashion showcases the creative potential of recycling while offering dads a cozy and unique addition to their wardrobe. He’ll be the talk of your next family BBQ.

Don’t miss your chance to win the coveted “Cable” Knit Sweater Vest! To enter Staples’ Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Giveaway, follow these easy steps:

Recycle your old cables, cords, and other eligible tech for free at any Staples store by June 10. Make sure to keep your receipt. Visit www.staples.com/fathersdaygiveaway, enter the code from your receipt and complete a brief sweepstakes entry form. Winners will be notified via email by June 11 and will receive their vest by June 16.

Learn more about what you can recycle at Staples and how they’re making an impact here.

About Staples

Staples US Retail helps America work and learn better, serving millions of customers from small businesses and entrepreneurs to remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. Staples helps their local communities get more done easily, by offering printing, shipping, recycling, tech help, travel essentials and services, and even drop-off returns, all in one place. Customers also earn points every time they shop with Easy Rewards. The company operates in the United States in approximately 1,000 retail locations nationwide, and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. Explore more at a local Staples US Retail Store, online at Staples.com or in the Staples App.

1Terms and restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details.



2 See terms and conditions for details.

