This Early Epic! and Discord Investor Unveils MathGPT.ai to Bridge Learning Gaps As High Failure Rates and College Closures Are Rampant Across the Nation

Colleges nationwide are facing week after week closures and low student passing rates

New legislation, like CA Assembly Bill 1705, will only worsen this, by eliminating remedial math courses, leaving students unprepared for transfer-level courses

Extensive pilots of the AI Tutor and Teaching Assistant have been conducted at Fresno City College, Pasadena City College, Cerritos College, Santa Ana, and more, with 12.8 hours of additional support per student on average

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GotIt! Education, publisher of MathGPT, today announced the general availability of MathGPT, a first-of-its-kind AI Tutor and Teaching Assistant that brings accurate and cheat-proof instruction, available 24/7, to help students get the foundational math support they need that can change the trajectory of their lives.





GotIt! Education was founded by entrepreneur Hung Tran, who brought on chairman Peter Relan, an early investor in Epic!, ThreatMetrix and Discord and founder and chairman of YouWeb Incubator. Committed to making a positive impact and transforming how students receive academic support, MathGPT has already been piloted across 30+ U.S. community colleges. Epic! is widely used in US K-5 education, while Discord hosts study assistance communities for both schools and college students. Epic! and Discord received their initial investments from YouWeb.

Bridging the Math Learning Gap Amid College Closures, High Failure Rates

The introduction of MathGPT comes at a critical time for educators and students following the passage of California Assembly Bill 1705, which eliminates remedial math courses in the state’s community colleges. Despite the bill’s intention to streamline pathways to graduation, it has led to decreased enrollment and widened disparities for disadvantaged and part-time students.

At the same time, college closures have accelerated at a rate of one per week, while transfer-level math completion rates have fallen overall by 2.25% across all students.

A beta of MathGPT has been deployed at a dozen California community colleges, including De Anza, Fresno City College, Pasadena City College, and others. Participating students have completed more than 50,000 tutoring sessions, resulting in an additional 12.8 hours of help per student on average. Adoption rates are high among students and faculty alike. Across active classrooms comprising over 1000 students, halfway through the semester 100% of students have engaged with the AI tutor for help, averaging 7.5 hours of AI tutoring time per student.

“We used MathGPT in an online introductory statistics course. In an online course, questions sent to the instructor can take minutes, hours, or even a day before the student gets a response. With MathGPT, they got help right when they needed it – even at 2 o’clock in the morning. I think more students read the book in that class than any of my classes in 15 years of teaching.” said Kelli Amaral, instructor at Fresno City College.

Accurate and Trusted — MathGPT’s AI Tutor has been thoroughly tested and offers support across all content and popular CA textbooks. Its ability to help students learn is in stark contrast to other LLMs, which have been scrutinized for their inability to understand Math.

“With fewer prep courses available, there’s growing concern about higher failure rates in community colleges. To make matters worse, educators are being pushed to do more with fewer resources,” said Peter Relan, Chairman of GotIt! Education. “Improvements to MathGPT are designed to meet students where they are, giving teachers a powerful AI tool to prepare students for transfer-level math and receive the instruction they need to succeed. We’ve been overwhelmed by positive feedback from instructors and students alike, and inspired to continue building on our legacy of making a lasting impact.”

MathGPT will roll out a number of new features, including new AI support settings, the ability for teachers to translate specific learning objectives into unique, challenging questions powered by AI, and the ability for students to easily upload work for assignments, quizzes, and tests for immediate, individualized feedback with coverage for all foundational math subjects, from pre-algebra through calculus.

Designed with inclusivity in mind, MathGPT now meets the highest accessibility, security, and compliance standards, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) (accessible for students with disabilities), Higher Education Community Vendor Assessment Toolkit (HECVAT), and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Discover how MathGPT is transforming the way students learn and succeed in math at https://www.mathgpt.ai/.

About GotIt! Education

GotIt! Education, a spinout of the YouWeb Incubator, is one of Silicon Valley’s most innovative EdTech companies building AI-native STEM platforms. Since its inception in 2014, GotIt! Education has collected the most comprehensive data set on conversational micro-tutoring for STEM problems to deliver impactful Generative AI solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.gotiteducation.com/.

