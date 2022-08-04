Thirdverse Hires Former DeNA CEO to Lead Web3 Strategy

Isao Moriyasu dominated the mobile gaming market with his creation of the highly popular social mobile gaming platform Mobage and grew DeNA to a $6 billion market cap, and will bring his experience to further Thirdverse's growth strategy in the metaverse and Web3

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thirdverse Inc., a leading virtual reality and Web3 game development and distribution company, today announced that Isao Moriyasu has joined the company as the executive producer of Web3 games. Moriyasu was the former CEO of DeNA Co., Ltd., where he grew the company into one of Japan's leading IT providers in mobile games. He will leverage his more than 20 years of experience in the technology and gaming industries to help further drive Thirdverse’s growth in the metaverse and Web3.

Moriyasu said: “Thirdverse is building a world-class company in the VR, Metaverse and Web3 markets. As more players discover the thrill of immersive gaming experiences, Thirdverse is uniquely positioned to serve these audiences with superior quality content. I look forward to applying my experience in the gaming industry to help Thirdverse continue its push for innovation.”

During Moriyasu’s tenure for 10 years as CEO of DeNA, he raised the company’s market cap to $6 billion, built the wildly successful social mobile gaming platform Mobage that engaged 30 million players worldwide, and acquired globally renowned IP.

Hironao Kunimitsu, Thirdverse CEO said: “This is an exciting time for our business with rapid growth across our catalog of games. I am delighted Isao has joined our team to help us accelerate our growth. His expertise in product innovation within the tech and gaming industries, along with his understanding of the Web3 space make him ideally suited to accelerate our growth during these times of significant growth and change.”

Thirdverse is dedicated to realizing a "VR x Metaverse" and has been developing VR games in Japan and the United States since 2020. In addition to its world-class VR game development capabilities, the company is partnering up with global leaders such as Animoca Brands to bring cutting-edge know-how in Web3.

