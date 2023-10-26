ThirdLine Analytics and Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope Join Forces to Combat Fraud in the Public Sector





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#auditanalytics—ThirdLine, a leading analytics software provider for municipalities and school districts specializing in auditing, financial monitoring, and fraud detection, is excited to announce that forensic accounting expert, Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope, has partnered with the Company as a Senior Advisor. This collaboration represents a significant milestone of two industry experts in bolstering transparency, accountability, and fraud awareness within the public sector.

In her role as Senior Advisor, Dr. Pope will partner with ThirdLine on thought leadership and industry research to bring awareness on the prevalence of government fraud and how to stop it. This influential collaboration will advance ThirdLine’s ability to inspire modernization of government’s internal controls, monitoring, and risk-based auditing.

“We first heard about Dr. Pope from her amazing documentary All the Queen’s Horses, which dives into the largest municipal fraud in U.S. history, demonstrating her dedication to confronting internal control challenges. As a CPA, I can say that she makes CPAs look cool. We are delighted to partner with her,” said David Osborn, CEO of ThirdLine.

Dr. Pope echoed the excitement, “My professional research began with how fraud happens, then why fraud happens, and now in collaboration with ThirdLine, I am excited to help governments know how to detect fraud. ThirdLine is a technology that was thoughtfully created with government users in mind. It’s fraud detection, simplified.”

Together, ThirdLine and Dr. Pope will release a series of webinars, articles, and thought leadership initiatives, to provide valuable insights into strategies and technologies that can help governments stop fraud in its tracks, safeguarding public resources.

About ThirdLine: ThirdLine is the public sector command center for auditing, financial monitoring, and business process improvement. With hundreds of fraud related no-code analytics, ThirdLine is committed to enhancing transparency and accountability. ThirdLine offers innovative solutions to public sector entities, helping them identify and address financial risks efficiently.

About Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope: Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope holds the position of Dr. Barry Jay Epstein Endowed Professor of Forensic Accounting at DePaul University in Chicago, IL. She is a nationally recognized expert in risk assessment, forensic accounting, and white-collar crime research, as well as an award-winning educator, TED speaker, researcher, author, and documentary filmmaker. Pope’s work centers on exposing financial misconduct and promoting ethical practices within the financial industry.

