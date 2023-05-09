Think | INNOVATE 2024: The Operational Excellence Innovation Conference for C-Level Executives, Business Owners and Government Leaders to be Held May 2, 2024 in Columbia, Maryland

Think | INNOVATE 2024 Convenes Leading Minds from Across Diverse US Industry and Innovation Ecosystems to Share and Explore Why | How Innovation Roadmapping During Uncertain Economic Times Yields Opportunities that Amplify as Markets Turn Toward Recovery

BALTIMORE & WASHINGTON & ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TI24–Think Systems Inc., a national innovation, operational excellence, human capital management and metric + milestone driven advisory firm, is pleased to announce Think | INNOVATE 2024. The one-day event will be held on May 2, 2024 at the stunning Merriweather Lakehouse Autograph Collection property in the newly appointed and expanded Merriweather Innovation District located in the heart of Columbia, Maryland – one of the most consistently vibrant US innovation ecosystems.

Think | INNOVATE 2024 will attract 200+ national C-level executives, business owners and government/public sector leaders to the DMV from a wide array of industry and innovation categories.

“Never before has it been more important for leaders to challenge and pressure-test viability and potential growth trajectory as it is in our current economic climate,” said Joe Poling, President of Think Commercial Services. “We are thrilled to host Think | INNOVATE 2024 where leaders can leverage the power of collaboration to discuss the most pressing issues of today and embrace innovation to grow, scale, and compete in the future.”

Over the next 12 months as part of an intentional roadmap to Think | INNOVATE 2024, Think will host a series of Exclusive, Quarterly and Monthly pre-events with some tailored to interests of sponsors/attendees and others available to the public. Registrants of Think | INNOVATE 2024 will have complimentary access to these pre-events as well as the ability to communicate and collaborate with each other and all things Think | INNOVATE 2024 through the Whova mobile conferencing app which was a crowd-favorite for past events. There is no better opportunity to learn about innovation where technology meets business operations, meet accomplished business leader-peers, or have them meet you than taking advantage of these early networking opportunities.

“Think | INNOVATE 2024 is a curated gathering for business leaders to meet and explore ideas and strategies designed to spark innovation, transformation and growth outcomes,” added Michael Binko, Managing Director for Venture Services, Innovation and Ecosystems. “One motto for the conference is: Stop | Think | Innovate as taking a moment to assess situations and activate resources is always an Innovation Roadmapping best-practice. We know change is difficult and while innovation is change, it is often most productive during challenging times. We encourage all Think | INNOVATE 2024 stakeholders to ask themselves: ‘What is My 90-Day Innovation Roadmap?’ This simple question is intended to ‘cause pause’ but then quickly empower leaders to think and act strategically with efficiency and intention,” added Binko.

The Think | INNOVATE 2024 team will issue an official Call for Speakers in the coming weeks. Topics will include digital transformation, generative AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, quantum computing, supply chain management/Industry 4.0, sustainability, user experience (UX/UI), as well as leadership/talent development among others. Think | INNOVATE 2024 will include keynote speakers, concurrent breakout sessions, a general session and conclude with a creative networking happy hour that will encourage active participation from attendees, speakers and sponsors.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for this event. Innovation-leading brands can view the sponsorship prospectus here https://bit.ly/innovate24_sponsor_prospectus.

During the happy hour, Think will announce Champions of Innovation representing individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated leadership at the forefront of Innovation Roadmapping and Venture Development. Submissions for the Champions of Innovation award will be open soon with a February 2, 2024 deadline. Details to be provided soon. Stakeholders with well-documented Innovation case studies are encouraged to submit them for BOTH conference session AND Champions of Innovation consideration.

For more information about Think | INNOVATE 2024 and to register click: https://www.thinkinnovate.com/

About Think

Founded in 2004, Think is a national management consulting firm serving both the private and public sectors. Think is a transformative partner that helps innovators bridge the gap between the organization they are today and the one they want to become. Founded on the principles of trust and reliability, we approach every challenge with a determined spirit and the resolve required to redefine the standard for operational excellence across sectors and at any life cycle stage of growth. Our team comprises senior executives, operators and subject-matter experts (SMEs) with deep experience in Innovation/Technology, Human Capital, Operations, Program/Project Management, Ecosystems, Capital, Venture Development, Resource Mapping as well as diverse industry sector knowledge, experience and perspective. Simply put, our team of experts supercharge transformation and results using a metric + milestone driven approach. To learn more visit us at https://thinkconsulting.com.

