think-cell acquires AI start-up AskBrian to revolutionize workplace productivity

think-cell, the leading productivity software for creating data-driven presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint, announces the successful acquisition of AskBrian, a company specialized in applied AI for business professionals. This strategic move widens think-cell's product and technology scope with a focus on workplace productivity.





AskBrian has developed Brian: a secure, multifunctional, AI-powered digital assistant supporting business professionals by automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks via Microsoft Teams, Email and Slack. Brian is performing a wide spectrum of tasks powered by leading technologies and data providers while ensuring compliance with European privacy and security standards.

“We’re excited to welcome AskBrian to the think-cell family as we embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation,” said Kenny Wyatt, CEO of think-cell. “This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing exceptional productivity solutions for our customers to excel in their professional endeavors and together, we are ready to revolutionize the workplace productivity landscape.”

AskBrian’s Co-founders, Pavol Sikula and Matthias Ruppel, also share the enthusiasm about the acquisition: “Joining forces with think-cell is a remarkable opportunity for AskBrian. Our AI assistant, coupled with think-cell’s leading productivity software, create a very strong combination to redefine the way professionals work and collaborate,” said Pavol Sikula. Matthias Ruppel added: “We are excited to contribute our expertise to this collaboration and bring innovative solutions to more customers.”

With the acquisition of AskBrian think-cell enables business professionals to be even more productive: from information gathering and data visualization to workflow automation and decision-making.

About think-cell

Founded in Berlin in 2002, think-cell is the de facto standard for creating professional presentations in PowerPoint. With productivity tools and support for 40+ chart types, 10 of the top 10 global consulting firms rely on think-cell. It is the software of choice for the Fortune 500 and taught at 9 of the top 10 US business schools. To learn more and download a fully functional 30-day trial version, visit https://www.think-cell.com

About AskBrian

Founded in 2018, AskBrian GmbH is a German startup specialized in applied artificial intelligence focusing on the needs of business professionals. The company’s AI-powered assistant ‘Brian’ connects users with cutting-edge technologies and selected top data sources via Microsoft Teams, Email and Slack while ensuring compliance with GDPR and ISO 27001 data security standards. To learn more and register for a trial, visit https://www.askbrian.ai

media@think-cell.com