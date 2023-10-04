Theta Lake Wins 2023 Zoom Platform ISV Connect Partner of the Year in Zoom Partner Sales Awards

Award Honors Theta Lake’s Excellence in Partner Sales

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Theta Lake is a recipient of the 2023 Zoom Partner Awards from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., commending the company’s impactful achievements and ingenuity. The award was presented to Theta Lake for 2023 Zoom Platform ISV Connect Partner of the Year at Zoomtopia Partner Connect.





Partner Connect is a partner-focused event at Zoomtopia designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom’s vision, how they can elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates, and celebrate their successes.

The award program recognizes organizations that have strategized impactful business plans with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments. Theta Lake is this year’s 2023 Zoom Platform ISV Connect Partner of the Year recipient.

“At Zoom, we recognize the tremendous value our partners bring to both our company and customers, which is why we are excited to highlight their ongoing commitment and dedication to Zoom through our annual Partner Awards,” said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channel and Business Development at Zoom. “Zoom’s partners are pivotal as we continue to expand our all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform. From Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, and more, our partner community has worked tirelessly to help customers stay connected. We commend their innovation, dedication, and exceptional results.”

Theta Lake has partnered with Zoom since 2018 to provide the most comprehensive suite of certified API integrations, compliance, and security capabilities for the full suite of Zoom’s unified communications (UC). “We are honored to receive this recognition from Zoom,” said Anthony Cresci, SVP of Partnerships at Theta Lake. “Compliance and security are critical needs for enterprise and I’m immensely proud of the innovation and value that our partnership has delivered to our joint customers, which now includes six of the top ten North American banks, and I can’t wait to see how we raise the bar in the future.”

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake’s multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing more than 100 frictionless partner integrations across unified communications, work management, whiteboards, contact center, and more. Theta Lake can capture, compliantly archive, and act as an archive connector for existing archives of record for video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. Theta Lake enables organizations to safely, compliantly, and cost-effectively expand their use of communication platforms. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or @thetalake.

Contacts

Kathryn Lodato



VP Global Marketing



Theta Lake, Inc.



kathryn.lodato@thetalake.com,



805-427-5123