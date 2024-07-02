Home Business Wire Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 24,...
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.


During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 023107. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials.” A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

